Fight CSAM More Easily Than Ever

You can now implement our child safety tooling, the CSAM Scanning Tool, more easily. Instead of requiring external reporting credentials, you only need a verified email address for notifications to onboard. This change makes the tool more accessible to a wider range of customers.

How It Works

When enabled, the tool automatically hashes images for enabled websites as they enter the Cloudflare cache ↗. These hashes are then checked against a database of known abusive images.

Potential match detected? The content URL is blocked , and Cloudflare will notify you about the found matches via the provided email address.



We have also made updates to our Service-Specific Terms ↗ to reflect these changes.