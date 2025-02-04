Changelog
Fight CSAM More Easily Than Ever
Feb 04, 2025, 12:00 PM
You can now implement our child safety tooling, the CSAM Scanning Tool, more easily. Instead of requiring external reporting credentials, you only need a verified email address for notifications to onboard. This change makes the tool more accessible to a wider range of customers.
When enabled, the tool automatically hashes images for enabled websites as they enter the Cloudflare cache ↗. These hashes are then checked against a database of known abusive images.
- Potential match detected?
- The content URL is blocked, and
- Cloudflare will notify you about the found matches via the provided email address.
We have also made updates to our Service-Specific Terms ↗ to reflect these changes.