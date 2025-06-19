Metadata
Use metadata to filter documents before retrieval and provide context to guide AI responses. This page covers how to apply filters and attach optional context metadata to your files.
Metadata filtering narrows down search results based on metadata, so only relevant content is retrieved. The filter narrows down results prior to retrieval, so that you only query the scope of documents that matter.
Here is an example of metadata filtering using Workers Binding but it can be easily adapted to use the REST API instead.
|Attribute
|Description
|Example
filename
|The name of the file.
dog.png or
animals/mammals/cat.png
folder
|The folder or prefix to the object.
|For the object
animals/mammals/cat.png, the folder is
animals/mammals/
timestamp
|The timestamp for when the object was last modified. Comparisons are supported using a 13-digit Unix timestamp (milliseconds), but values will be rounded down to 10 digits (seconds).
|The timestamp
2025-01-01 00:00:00.999 UTC is
1735689600999 and it will be rounded down to
1735689600000, corresponding to
2025-01-01 00:00:00 UTC
You can create simple comparison filters or an array of comparison filters using a compound filter.
You can compare a metadata attribute (for example,
folder or
timestamp) with a target value using a comparison filter.
The available operators for the comparison are:
|Operator
|Description
eq
|Equals
ne
|Not equals
gt
|Greater than
gte
|Greater than or equals to
lt
|Less than
lte
|Less than or equals to
You can use a compound filter to combine multiple comparison filters with a logical operator.
The available compound operators are:
and,
or.
Note the following limitations with the compound operators:
- No nesting combinations of
and's and
or's, meaning you can only pick 1
andor 1
or.
- When using
or:
- Only the
eqoperator is allowed.
- All conditions must filter on the same key (for example, all on
folder)
- Only the
You can use "starts with" filtering on the
folder metadata attribute to search for all files and subfolders within a specific path.
For example, consider this file structure:
Directorycustomer-a
- profile.md
Directorycontracts
Directoryproperty
- contract-1.pdf
If you were to filter using an
eq (equals) operator with
value: "customer-a/", it would only match files directly within that folder, like
profile.md. It would not include files in subfolders like
customer-a/contracts/.
To recursively filter for all items starting with the path
customer-a/, you can use the following compound filter:
This filter identifies paths starting with
customer-a/ by using:
- The
andcondition to combine the effects of the
gtand
lteconditions.
- The
gtcondition to include paths greater than the
/ASCII character.
- The
ltecondition to include paths less than and including the lower case
zASCII character.
Together, these conditions effectively select paths that begin with the provided path value.
You can optionally include a custom metadata field named
context when uploading an object to your R2 bucket.
The
context field is attached to each chunk and passed to the LLM during an
/ai-search query. It does not affect retrieval but helps the LLM interpret and frame the answer.
The field can be used for providing document summaries, source links, or custom instructions without modifying the file content.
You can add custom metadata to an object in the
/PUT operation when uploading the object to your R2 bucket. For example if you are using the Workers binding with R2:
During
/ai-search, this context appears in the response under
attributes.file.context, and is included in the data passed to the LLM for generating a response.
You can see the metadata attributes of your retrieved data in the response under the property
attributes for each retrieved chunk. For example:
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Products
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-