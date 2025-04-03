 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

Get started

Start with a basic package.json

package.json
{
  "name": "cloudflare-vite-get-started",
  "private": true,
  "version": "0.0.0",
  "type": "module",
  "scripts": {
    "dev": "vite dev",
    "build": "vite build",
    "preview": "npm run build && vite preview",
    "deploy": "npm run build && wrangler deploy"
  }
}

Install the dependencies

Terminal window
npm i -D vite @cloudflare/vite-plugin wrangler

Create your Vite config file and include the Cloudflare plugin

vite.config.ts
import { defineConfig } from "vite";
import { cloudflare } from "@cloudflare/vite-plugin";


export default defineConfig({
  plugins: [cloudflare()],
});

The Cloudflare Vite plugin doesn't require any configuration by default and will look for a wrangler.jsonc, wrangler.json or wrangler.toml in the root of your application.

Refer to the API reference for configuration options.

Create your Worker config file

{
  "name": "cloudflare-vite-get-started",
  "compatibility_date": "2025-04-03",
  "main": "./src/index.ts"
}

The name field specifies the name of your Worker. By default, this is also used as the name of the Worker's Vite Environment (see Vite Environments for more information). The main field specifies the entry file for your Worker code.

For more information about the Worker configuration, see Configuration.

Create your Worker entry file

src/index.ts
export default {
  fetch() {
    return new Response(`Running in ${navigator.userAgent}!`);
  },
};

A request to this Worker will return 'Running in Cloudflare-Workers!', demonstrating that the code is running inside the Workers runtime.

Dev, build, preview and deploy

You can now start the Vite development server (npm run dev), build the application (npm run build), preview the built application (npm run preview), and deploy to Cloudflare (npm run deploy).