Get started
The Cloudflare Vite plugin doesn't require any configuration by default and will look for a
wrangler.jsonc,
wrangler.json or
wrangler.toml in the root of your application.
Refer to the API reference for configuration options.
The
name field specifies the name of your Worker.
By default, this is also used as the name of the Worker's Vite Environment (see Vite Environments for more information).
The
main field specifies the entry file for your Worker code.
For more information about the Worker configuration, see Configuration.
A request to this Worker will return 'Running in Cloudflare-Workers!', demonstrating that the code is running inside the Workers runtime.
You can now start the Vite development server (
npm run dev), build the application (
npm run build), preview the built application (
npm run preview), and deploy to Cloudflare (
npm run deploy).
