Note This guide demonstrates creating a standalone Worker from scratch. If you would instead like to create a new application from a ready-to-go template, refer to the React or Vue framework guides.

Start with a basic package.json

package.json { " name " : "cloudflare-vite-get-started" , " private " : true , " version " : "0.0.0" , " type " : "module" , " scripts " : { " dev " : "vite dev" , " build " : "vite build" , " preview " : "npm run build && vite preview" , " deploy " : "npm run build && wrangler deploy" } }

Note Ensure that you include "type": "module" in order to use ES modules by default.

Install the dependencies

npm

npm pnpm

pnpm yarn Terminal window npm i -D vite @cloudflare/vite-plugin wrangler Terminal window pnpm add -D vite @cloudflare/vite-plugin wrangler Terminal window yarn add -D vite @cloudflare/vite-plugin wrangler

Create your Vite config file and include the Cloudflare plugin

vite.config.ts import { defineConfig } from "vite" ; import { cloudflare } from "@cloudflare/vite-plugin" ; export default defineConfig ( { plugins : [ cloudflare ()] , } ) ;

The Cloudflare Vite plugin doesn't require any configuration by default and will look for a wrangler.jsonc , wrangler.json or wrangler.toml in the root of your application.

Refer to the API reference for configuration options.

Create your Worker config file

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml { " name " : "cloudflare-vite-get-started" , " compatibility_date " : "2025-04-03" , " main " : "./src/index.ts" } name = "cloudflare-vite-get-started" compatibility_date = "2025-04-03" main = "./src/index.ts"

The name field specifies the name of your Worker. By default, this is also used as the name of the Worker's Vite Environment (see Vite Environments for more information). The main field specifies the entry file for your Worker code.

For more information about the Worker configuration, see Configuration.

Create your Worker entry file

src/index.ts export default { fetch () { return new Response ( `Running in ${ navigator . userAgent } !` ) ; }, };

A request to this Worker will return 'Running in Cloudflare-Workers!', demonstrating that the code is running inside the Workers runtime.

Dev, build, preview and deploy