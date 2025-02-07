Changelog
Check status of Email Security or Area 1
Concerns about performance for Email Security or Area 1? You can now check the operational status of both on the Cloudflare Status page ↗.
For Email Security, look under Cloudflare Sites and Services.
- Dashboard is the dashboard for Cloudflare, including Email Security
- Email Security (Zero Trust) is the processing of email
- API are the Cloudflare endpoints, including the ones for Email Security
For Area 1, under Cloudflare Sites and Services:
- Area 1 - Dash is the dashboard for Cloudflare, including Email Security
- Email Security (Area1) is the processing of email
- Area 1 - API are the Area 1 endpoints
This feature is available across these Email Security packages:
- Advantage
- Enterprise
- Enterprise + PhishGuard
