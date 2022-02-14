Cache

Cloudflare makes customer websites faster by storing a copy of the website’s content on the servers of our globally distributed data centers. Content can be either static or dynamic: static content is “cacheable” or eligible for caching, and dynamic content is “uncacheable” or ineligible for caching. The cached copies of content are stored physically closer to users, optimized to be fast, and do not require recomputing.

Cloudflare caches static content based on the following factors:

Cache level set at a zone or page rule

File extension

Presence of query strings

Origin cache-control headers

Origin headers that indicate dynamic content

Page rules that bypass cache on cookie