Route requests with a URI path starting with
/images to a specific AWS S3 bucket using Cloud Connector.
Examples
Explore the following examples for Rules.
Route requests with a URI path starting with
Send EU visitors to a Google Cloud Storage bucket
Route all traffic from EU visitors to a Google Cloud Storage bucket using Cloud Connector.
Serve /static-assets from Azure Blob Storage
Route requests with a URI path starting with
/static-assets to an Azure Blob Storage container using Cloud Connector.
Create a compression rule to turn off Brotli compression for all incoming requests of a given zone.
Disable compression for AVIF images
Create a compression rule to turn off compression for AVIF images, based on either the content type or the file extension specified in the request.
Use Gzip compression for CSV files
Create a compression rule to set Gzip compression as the preferred compression method for CSV files.
Use only Brotli compression for a specific path
Create a compression rule to set Brotli as the only supported compression algorithm for a specific URI path.
Define a single configuration rule using Terraform
Create a configuration rule using Terraform to turn off Email Obfuscation and Browser Integrity Check for API requests in a given zone.
Change URI Path and Host Header
Learn how to adjust the URI path and
Host header for incoming requests. This example demonstrates using both Transform Rules and Origin Rules to achieve simultaneous modifications.
Define a single origin rule using Terraform
Create an origin rule using Terraform to override the
Host header, the resolved hostname, and the destination port of API requests.
A/B testing with same-URL direct access
Set up an A/B test by controlling what response is served based on cookies.
Append dates to cookies to use with A/B testing
Dynamically set a cookie expiration and test group.
Allow or deny a request based on a known pre-shared key in a header. This is not meant to replace the WebCrypto API.
Send Bot Management information to origin
Send Bots information to your origin. Refer to Bot Managenent variables for a full list of available fields.
Send suspect bots to a honeypot
Use the bot score field to send bots to a honeypot.
Bulk redirect based on a map object
Redirect requests to certain URLs based on a mapped object to the request's URL.
Redirect a response based on the country code in the header of a visitor.
Send debugging information in an errored response to a logging service.
Adjust Cross-Origin Resource Sharing (CORS) headers and handle preflight requests.
Validate JSON web tokens (JWT)
Extract the JWT token from a header, decode it, and implement validation checks to verify it.
Override a Set-Cookie header with a certain value
Get a specific
Set-Cookie header and update it with a certain value.
Redirect `403 Forbidden` to a different page
If origin responded with
403 Forbidden error code, redirect to different page.
Redirect from one domain to another
Redirect all requests from one domain to another domain.
Remove fields from API response
If origin responds with
JSON, parse the response and delete fields to return a modified response.
Remove query strings before sending request to origin
Remove certain query strings from a request before passing to the origin.
Remove from response all headers that start with a certain name.
Return information about the incoming request
Respond with information about the incoming request provided by Cloudflare’s global network.
Set common security headers such as X-XSS-Protection, X-Frame-Options, and X-Content-Type-Options.
Send timestamp to origin as a custom header
Convert timestamp to hexadecimal format and send it as a custom header to the origin.
Route to a different origin based on origin response
If response to the original request is not
200 OK or a redirect, send to another origin.
Verify a signed request using the HMAC and SHA-256 algorithms or return a 403.
Define a delay to be used when incoming requests match a rule you consider suspicious.
Add a request header with the current bot score
Create a request header modification rule (part of Transform Rules) to add a
X-Bot-Score HTTP header to the request with the current bot score.
Add request header with a static value
Create a request header modification rule (part of Transform Rules) to add an
X-Source HTTP header to the request with a static value (
Cloudflare).
Add a response header with a static value
Create a response header modification rule (part of Transform Rules) to add a
set-cookie HTTP header to the response with a static value (
cookiename=value).
Create a request header modification rule (part of Transform Rules) to remove the
cf-connecting-ip HTTP header from the request.
Create a response header modification rule (part of Transform Rules) to remove the
cf-connecting-ip HTTP header from the response.
Create a transform rule to rewrite the URL format
/posts/<YYYY>-<MM>-<DD>-<TITLE> to the new format
/posts/<YYYY>/<MM>/<DD>/<TITLE>.
Rewrite path of moved section of a website
Create a rewrite URL rule (part of Transform Rules) to rewrite everything under
/blog/<PATH> to
/marketing/<PATH>.
Rewrite path of archived blog posts
Create a rewrite URL rule (part of Transform Rules) to rewrite any requests for
/news/2012/... URI paths to
/archive/news/2012/....
Rewrite image paths with several URL segments
Create a rewrite URL rule (part of Transform Rules) to rewrite any requests for
/images/<FOLDER1>/<FOLDER2>/<FILENAME> to
/img/<FILENAME>.
Create a transform rule to rewrite the request path from
/blog to
/blog?sort-by=date.
Rewrite page path for visitors in specific countries
Create two rewrite URL rules (part of Transform Rules) to rewrite the path of the welcome page for visitors in specific countries.
Set a response header with the current bot score
Create a response header modification rule (part of Transform Rules) to set an
X-Bot-Score HTTP header in the response with the current bot score.
Set response header with a static value
Create a response header modification rule (part of Transform Rules) to set an
X-Bot-Score HTTP header in the response to a static value (
Cloudflare).
Create a redirect rule to redirect visitors using mobile devices to a different hostname.
Redirect admin area requests to HTTPS
Create a redirect rule to redirect requests for the administration area of
store.example.com to HTTPS, keeping the original path and query string.
Redirect requests from one domain to another
Create a redirect rule to redirect all requests to a different domain, maintaining all functionality, except for the discontinued HTTP service (port 80).
Redirect requests from one country to a domain
Create a redirect rule to redirect all website visitors from the United Kingdom to a different domain, maintaining the current functionality in the same paths.
Redirect requests for a domain to a new domain
Create a redirect rule to redirect all URLs for a domain to point to the root of a new domain, including any subdomains of the old domain.
Redirect requests to a different hostname
Create a redirect rule to redirect all requests for
smallshop.example.com to a different hostname using HTTPS, keeping the original path and query string.
Redirect local visitors to specific subdomains
Create a redirect rule to redirect United Kingdom and France visitors from the
example.com website's root path (
/) to their localized subdomains
https://gb.example.com and
https://fr.example.com, respectively.
Redirect visitors to a new page URL
Create a redirect rule to redirect visitors from
/contact-us/ to the page's new path
/contacts/.
Create a redirect rule to redirect visitors from an old URL format with locale information to a new URL format.