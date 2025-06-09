Workers native integrations were removed from the Cloudflare dashboard

Workers native integrations were originally launched in May 2023 ↗ to connect to popular database and observability providers with your Worker in just a few clicks. We are changing how developers connect Workers to these external services. The Integrations tab in the dashboard has been removed in favor of a more direct, command-line-based approach using Wrangler secrets.

What's changed

Integrations tab removed : The integrations setup flow is no longer available in the Workers dashboard.

: The integrations setup flow is no longer available in the Workers dashboard. Manual secret configuration: New connections should be configured by adding credentials as secrets to your Workers using npx wrangler secret put commands.

Impact on existing integrations

Existing integrations will continue to work without any changes required. If you have integrations that were previously created through the dashboard, they will remain functional.

Updating existing integrations

If you'd like to modify your existing integration, you can update the secrets, environment variables, or Tail Workers that were created from the original integration setup.

Update secrets : Use npx wrangler secret put <SECRET_NAME> to update credential values.

: Use to update credential values. Modify environment variables : Update variables through the dashboard or Wrangler configuration.

: Update variables through the dashboard or Wrangler configuration. Dashboard management: Access your Worker's settings in the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ to modify connections created by our removed native integrations feature.

If you have previously set up an observability integration with Sentry ↗, the following environment variables were set and are still modifiable:

BLOCKED_HEADERS : headers to exclude sending to Sentry

: headers to exclude sending to Sentry EXCEPTION_SAMPLING_RATE : number from 0 - 100, where 0 = no events go through to Sentry, and 100 = all events go through to Sentry

: number from 0 - 100, where 0 = no events go through to Sentry, and 100 = all events go through to Sentry STATUS_CODES_TO_SAMPLING_RATES : a map of status codes -- like 400 or with wildcards like 4xx -- to sampling rates described above

Setting up new database and observability connections

For new connections, refer to our step-by-step guides on connecting to popular database and observability providers including: Sentry, Turso, Neon, Supabase, PlanetScale, Upstash, Xata.