WARP client for Linux (version 2024.6.497.0)

A new GA release for the Linux WARP client is now available on the stable releases downloads page.

This release includes some exciting new features. It also includes additional fixes and minor improvements.

New features

The WARP client now supports operation on Ubuntu 24.04.

Admins can now elect to have ZT WARP clients connect using the MASQUE protocol; this setting is in Device Profiles. Note: before MASQUE can be used, the global setting for Override local interface IP must be enabled. For more detail, refer to Device tunnel protocol. This feature will be rolled out to customers in stages over approximately the next month.

The Device Posture client certificate check has been substantially enhanced. The primary enhancement is the ability to check for client certificates that have unique common names, made unique by the inclusion of the device serial number or host name (for example, CN = 123456.mycompany , where 123456 is the device serial number).

, where 123456 is the device serial number). TCP MSS clamping is now used where necessary to meet the MTU requirements of the tunnel interface. This will be especially helpful in Docker use cases.

Warning

Ubuntu 16.04 and 18.04 are not supported by this version of the client.

This is the last GA release that will be supporting older, deprecated warp-cli commands. There are two methods to identify these commands. One, when used in this release, the command will work but will also return a deprecation warning. And two, the deprecated commands do not appear in the output of warp-cli -h .

Known issues