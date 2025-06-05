Start from CLI - scaffold a Next.js project on Workers.

This is a simple getting started guide. For detailed documentation on how the to use the Cloudflare OpenNext adapter, visit the OpenNext website ↗.

What is Next.js?

Next.js ↗ is a React ↗ framework for building full stack applications.

Next.js supports Server-side and Client-side rendering, as well as Partial Prerendering which lets you combine static and dynamic components in the same route.

You can deploy your Next.js app to Cloudflare Workers using the OpenNext adaptor.

Next.js supported features

Most Next.js features are supported by the Cloudflare OpenNext adapter:

Feature Cloudflare adapter Notes App Router 🟢 supported Pages Router 🟢 supported Route Handlers 🟢 supported React Server Components 🟢 supported Static Site Generation (SSG) 🟢 supported Server-Side Rendering (SSR) 🟢 supported Incremental Static Regeneration (ISR) 🟢 supported Server Actions 🟢 supported Response streaming 🟢 supported asynchronous work with next/after 🟢 supported Middleware 🟢 supported Image optimization 🟢 supported Supported via Cloudflare Images Partial Prerendering (PPR) 🟢 supported PPR is experimental in Next.js Composable Caching ('use cache') 🟢 supported Composable Caching is experimental in Next.js Node.js in Middleware ⚪ not yet supported Node.js middleware introduced in 15.2 are not yet supported

Deploy a new Next.js project on Workers

Create a new project with the create-cloudflare CLI (C3). npm

yarn pnpm Terminal window npm create cloudflare@latest -- my-next-app --framework=next Terminal window yarn create cloudflare my-next-app --framework=next Terminal window pnpm create cloudflare@latest my-next-app --framework=next What's happening behind the scenes? When you run this command, C3 creates a new project directory, initiates Next.js's official setup tool ↗, and configures the project for Cloudflare. It then offers the option to instantly deploy your application to Cloudflare. Develop locally. After creating your project, run the following command in your project directory to start a local development server. The command uses the Next.js development server. It offers the best developer experience by quickly reloading your app every time the source code is updated. npm

yarn pnpm Terminal window npm run dev Terminal window yarn run dev Terminal window pnpm run dev Test and preview your site with the Cloudflare adapter. npm

yarn pnpm Terminal window npm run preview Terminal window yarn run preview Terminal window pnpm run preview What's the difference between dev and preview? The command used in the previous step uses the Next.js development server, which runs in Node.js. However, your deployed application will run on Cloudflare Workers, which uses the workerd runtime. Therefore when running integration tests and previewing your application, you should use the preview command, which is more accurate to production, as it executes your application in the workerd runtime using wrangler dev . Deploy your project. You can deploy your project to a *.workers.dev subdomain or a custom domain from your local machine or any CI/CD system (including Workers Builds). Use the following command to build and deploy. If you're using a CI service, be sure to update your "deploy command" accordingly. npm

yarn pnpm Terminal window npm run deploy Terminal window yarn run deploy Terminal window pnpm run deploy

Deploy an existing Next.js project on Workers

You can convert an existing Next.js application to run on Cloudflare