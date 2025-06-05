Next.js
Start from CLI - scaffold a Next.js project on Workers.
This is a simple getting started guide. For detailed documentation on how the to use the Cloudflare OpenNext adapter, visit the OpenNext website ↗.
Next.js ↗ is a React ↗ framework for building full stack applications.
Next.js supports Server-side and Client-side rendering, as well as Partial Prerendering which lets you combine static and dynamic components in the same route.
You can deploy your Next.js app to Cloudflare Workers using the OpenNext adaptor.
Most Next.js features are supported by the Cloudflare OpenNext adapter:
|Feature
|Cloudflare adapter
|Notes
|App Router
|🟢 supported
|Pages Router
|🟢 supported
|Route Handlers
|🟢 supported
|React Server Components
|🟢 supported
|Static Site Generation (SSG)
|🟢 supported
|Server-Side Rendering (SSR)
|🟢 supported
|Incremental Static Regeneration (ISR)
|🟢 supported
|Server Actions
|🟢 supported
|Response streaming
|🟢 supported
|asynchronous work with
next/after
|🟢 supported
|Middleware
|🟢 supported
|Image optimization
|🟢 supported
|Supported via Cloudflare Images
|Partial Prerendering (PPR)
|🟢 supported
|PPR is experimental in Next.js
|Composable Caching ('use cache')
|🟢 supported
|Composable Caching is experimental in Next.js
|Node.js in Middleware
|⚪ not yet supported
|Node.js middleware introduced in 15.2 are not yet supported
-
Create a new project with the create-cloudflare CLI (C3).
What's happening behind the scenes?
When you run this command, C3 creates a new project directory, initiates Next.js's official setup tool ↗, and configures the project for Cloudflare. It then offers the option to instantly deploy your application to Cloudflare.
-
Develop locally.
After creating your project, run the following command in your project directory to start a local development server. The command uses the Next.js development server. It offers the best developer experience by quickly reloading your app every time the source code is updated.
-
Test and preview your site with the Cloudflare adapter.
What's the difference between dev and preview?
The command used in the previous step uses the Next.js development server, which runs in Node.js. However, your deployed application will run on Cloudflare Workers, which uses the
workerdruntime. Therefore when running integration tests and previewing your application, you should use the preview command, which is more accurate to production, as it executes your application in the
workerdruntime using
wrangler dev.
-
Deploy your project.
You can deploy your project to a
*.workers.devsubdomain or a custom domain from your local machine or any CI/CD system (including Workers Builds). Use the following command to build and deploy. If you're using a CI service, be sure to update your "deploy command" accordingly.
You can convert an existing Next.js application to run on Cloudflare
-
Install
@opennextjs/cloudflare↗
-
Install
wrangler CLI↗ as a devDependency
-
Add a Wrangler configuration file
In your project root, create a Wrangler configuration file with the following content:
-
Add a configuration file for OpenNext
In your project root, create an OpenNext configuration file named
open-next.config.tswith the following content:
-
Update
package.json
You can add the following scripts to your
package.json:
Usage
preview: Builds your app and serves it locally, allowing you to quickly preview your app running locally in the Workers runtime, via a single command. -
deploy: Builds your app, and then deploys it to Cloudflare -
cf-typegen: Generates a
cloudflare-env.d.tsfile at the root of your project containing the types for the env.
-
-
Develop locally.
After creating your project, run the following command in your project directory to start a local development server. The command uses the Next.js development server. It offers the best developer experience by quickly reloading your app after your source code is updated.
-
Test your site with the Cloudflare adapter.
The command used in the previous step uses the Next.js development server to offer a great developer experience. However your application will run on Cloudflare Workers so you want to run your integration tests and verify that your application workers correctly in this environment.
-
Deploy your project.
You can deploy your project to a
*.workers.devsubdomain or a custom domain from your local machine or any CI/CD system (including Workers Builds). Use the following command to build and deploy. If you're using a CI service, be sure to update your "deploy command" accordingly.
