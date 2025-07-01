 Skip to content
Analyze AI crawlers

AI Audit metrics provide you with insight on how AI crawlers are interacting with your website (Cloudflare zone).

To view AI Audit metrics:

  1. Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard, and select your account and domain.
  2. Go to AI Audit.
  3. Go to the Metrics tab.

View AI Audit metrics

AI Audit provides you with the following metrics to help you understand how AI crawlers are interacting with your website.

MetricDescription
Total requestsThe total number of requests to crawl your website, from all AI crawlers
Blocked requestsThe number of requests you have blocked (by blocking AI crawlers)
Allowed requestsThe number of requests you have allowed (by allowing AI crawlers)
Request by AI crawlersA graph which displays the number of crawl requests from each AI crawler
Most popular paths by AI crawlersThe most popular pages crawled by AI crawlers, for each AI crawler
HostsThe owner of the AI crawler
Overall popular pathsThe most popular pages crawled by AI crawlers, from all AI crawlers
Most active AI crawlers by operatorsThe AI crawler owners with the highest number of requests to access your site

Filter date range

You can use the date filter to choose the period of time you wish to analyze.

Filter options:

  • Past 24 hours

The values of the AI Audit metrics will update according to your filter.