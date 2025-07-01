Analyze AI crawlers
AI Audit metrics provide you with insight on how AI crawlers are interacting with your website (Cloudflare zone).
To view AI Audit metrics:
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗, and select your account and domain.
- Go to AI Audit.
- Go to the Metrics tab.
AI Audit provides you with the following metrics to help you understand how AI crawlers are interacting with your website.
|Metric
|Description
|Total requests
|The total number of requests to crawl your website, from all AI crawlers
|Blocked requests
|The number of requests you have blocked (by blocking AI crawlers)
|Allowed requests
|The number of requests you have allowed (by allowing AI crawlers)
|Request by AI crawlers
|A graph which displays the number of crawl requests from each AI crawler
|Most popular paths by AI crawlers
|The most popular pages crawled by AI crawlers, for each AI crawler
|Hosts
|The owner of the AI crawler
|Overall popular paths
|The most popular pages crawled by AI crawlers, from all AI crawlers
|Most active AI crawlers by operators
|The AI crawler owners with the highest number of requests to access your site
You can use the date filter to choose the period of time you wish to analyze.
Filter options:
- Past 24 hours
- Past 7 days
- Past 14 days
- Past month
The values of the AI Audit metrics will update according to your filter.
