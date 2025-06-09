 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

Changelog

New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.

Subscribe to RSS
View all RSS feeds

hero image
Back to all posts

Match Workers subrequests by upstream zone — cf.worker.upstream_zone now supported in Transform Rules

Rules

You can now use the cf.worker.upstream_zone field in Transform Rules to control rule execution based on whether a request originates from Workers, including subrequests issued by Workers in other zones.

Match Workers subrequests by upstream zone in Transform Rules

What's new:

  • cf.worker.upstream_zone is now supported in Transform Rules expressions.
  • Skip or apply logic conditionally when handling Workers subrequests.

For example, to add a header when the subrequest comes from another zone:

Text in Expression Editor (replace myappexample.com with your domain):

(cf.worker.upstream_zone != "" and cf.worker.upstream_zone != "myappexample.com")

Selected operation under Modify request header: Set static

Header name: X-External-Workers-Subrequest

Value: 1

This gives you more granular control in how you handle incoming requests for your zone.

Learn more in the Transform Rules documentation and Rules language fields reference.