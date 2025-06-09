Match Workers subrequests by upstream zone — cf.worker.upstream_zone now supported in Transform Rules

You can now use the cf.worker.upstream_zone field in Transform Rules to control rule execution based on whether a request originates from Workers, including subrequests issued by Workers in other zones.

What's new:

cf.worker.upstream_zone is now supported in Transform Rules expressions.

is now supported in Transform Rules expressions. Skip or apply logic conditionally when handling Workers subrequests.

For example, to add a header when the subrequest comes from another zone:

Text in Expression Editor (replace myappexample.com with your domain): (cf.worker.upstream_zone != "" and cf.worker.upstream_zone != "myappexample.com") Selected operation under Modify request header: Set static Header name: X-External-Workers-Subrequest Value: 1

This gives you more granular control in how you handle incoming requests for your zone.

Learn more in the Transform Rules documentation and Rules language fields reference.