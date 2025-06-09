Match Workers subrequests by upstream zone — cf.worker.upstream_zone now supported in Transform Rules

Text in Expression Editor (replace
You can now use the
cf.worker.upstream_zone field in Transform Rules to control rule execution based on whether a request originates from Workers, including subrequests issued by Workers in other zones.
What's new:
cf.worker.upstream_zone is now supported in Transform Rules expressions.
For example, to add a header when the subrequest comes from another zone:
Text in Expression Editor (replace
myappexample.com with your domain):
Selected operation under Modify request header: Set static
Header name:
X-External-Workers-Subrequest
Value:
1
This gives you more granular control in how you handle incoming requests for your zone.
Learn more in the Transform Rules documentation and Rules language fields reference.