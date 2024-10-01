Rules of Workflows

A Workflow contains one or more steps. Each step is a self-contained, individually retriable component of a Workflow. Steps may emit (optional) state that allows a Workflow to persist and continue from that step, even if a Workflow fails due to a network or infrastructure issue.

This is a small guidebook on how to build more resilient and correct Workflows.

Ensure API/Binding calls are idempotent

Because a step might be retried multiple times, your steps should (ideally) be idempotent. For context, idempotency is a logical property where the operation (in this case a step), can be applied multiple times without changing the result beyond the initial application.

As an example, let us assume you have a Workflow that charges your customers, and you really do not want to charge them twice by accident. Before charging them, you should check if they were already charged:

export class MyWorkflow extends WorkflowEntrypoint { async run ( event : WorkflowEvent < Params >, step : WorkflowStep ) { const customer_id = 123456 ; // ✅ Good: Non-idempotent API/Binding calls are always done **after** checking if the operation is // still needed. await step . do ( `charge ${ customer_id } for it's montly subscription` , async () => { // API call to check if customer was already charged const subscription = await fetch ( `https://payment.processor/subscriptions/ ${ customer_id } ` , ) . then ( ( res ) => res . json ()) ; // return early if the customer was already charged, this can happen if the destination service dies // in the middle of the request but still commits it, or if the Workflows Engine restarts. if ( subscription . charged ) { return ; } // non-idempotent call, this operation can fail and retry but still commit in the payment // processor - which means that, on retry, it would mischarge the customer again if the above checks // were not in place. return await fetch ( `https://payment.processor/subscriptions/ ${ customer_id } ` , { method : "POST" , body : JSON . stringify ( { amount : 10.0 } ) , }, ) ; }, ) ; } }

Note Guaranteeing idempotency might be optional in your specific use-case and implementation, but we recommend that you always try to guarantee it.

Make your steps granular

Steps should be as self-contained as possible. This allows your own logic to be more durable in case of failures in third-party APIs, network errors, and so on.

You can also think of it as a transaction, or a unit of work.

✅ Minimize the number of API/binding calls per step (unless you need multiple calls to prove idempotency).

export class MyWorkflow extends WorkflowEntrypoint { async run ( event : WorkflowEvent < Params >, step : WorkflowStep ) { // ✅ Good: Unrelated API/Binding calls are self-contained, so that in case one of them fails // it can retry them individually. It also has an extra advantage: you can control retry or // timeout policies for each granular step - you might not to want to overload http.cat in // case of it being down. const httpCat = await step . do ( "get cutest cat from KV" , async () => { return await env . KV . get ( "cutest-http-cat" ) ; } ) ; const image = await step . do ( "fetch cat image from http.cat" , async () => { return await fetch ( `https://http.cat/ ${ httpCat } ` ) ; } ) ; } }

Otherwise, your entire Workflow might not be as durable as you might think, and you may encounter some undefined behaviour. You can avoid them by following the rules below:

🔴 Do not encapsulate your entire logic in one single step.

🔴 Do not call separate services in the same step (unless you need it to prove idempotency).

🔴 Do not make too many service calls in the same step (unless you need it to prove idempotency).

🔴 Do not do too much CPU-intensive work inside a single step - sometimes the engine may have to restart, and it will start over from the beginning of that step.

export class MyWorkflow extends WorkflowEntrypoint { async run ( event : WorkflowEvent < Params >, step : WorkflowStep ) { // 🔴 Bad: you're calling two seperate services from within the same step. This might cause // some extra calls to the first service in case the second one fails, and in some cases, makes // the step non-idempotent altogether const image = await step . do ( "get cutest cat from KV" , async () => { const httpCat = await env . KV . get ( "cutest-http-cat" ) ; return fetch ( `https://http.cat/ ${ httpCat } ` ) ; } ) ; } }

Do not rely on state outside of a step

Workflows may hibernate and lose all in-memory state. This will happen when engine detects that there is no pending work and can hibernate until it needs to wake-up (because of a sleep, retry, or event).

This means that you should not store state outside of a step:

function getRandomInt ( min , max ) { const minCeiled = Math . ceil ( min ) ; const maxFloored = Math . floor ( max ) ; return Math . floor ( Math . random () * ( maxFloored - minCeiled ) + minCeiled ) ; // The maximum is exclusive and the minimum is inclusive } export class MyWorkflow extends WorkflowEntrypoint { async run ( event : WorkflowEvent < Params >, step : WorkflowStep ) { // 🔴 Bad: `imageList` will be not persisted across engine's lifetimes. Which means that after hibernation, // `imageList` will be empty again, even though the following two steps have already ran. const imageList : string [] = [] ; await step . do ( "get first cutest cat from KV" , async () => { const httpCat = await env . KV . get ( "cutest-http-cat-1" ) ; imageList . append ( httpCat ) ; } ) ; await step . do ( "get second cutest cat from KV" , async () => { const httpCat = await env . KV . get ( "cutest-http-cat-2" ) ; imageList . append ( httpCat ) ; } ) ; // A long sleep can (and probably will) hibernate the engine which means that the first engine lifetime ends here await step . sleep ( "💤💤💤💤" , "3 hours" ) ; // When this runs, it will be on the second engine lifetime - which means `imageList` will be empty. await step . do ( "choose a random cat from the list and download it" , async () => { const randomCat = imageList . at ( getRandomInt ( 0 , imageList . length )) ; // this will fail since `randomCat` is undefined because `imageList` is empty return await fetch ( `https://http.cat/ ${ randomCat } ` ) ; }, ) ; } }

Instead, you should build top-level state exclusively comprised of step.do returns:

function getRandomInt ( min , max ) { const minCeiled = Math . ceil ( min ) ; const maxFloored = Math . floor ( max ) ; return Math . floor ( Math . random () * ( maxFloored - minCeiled ) + minCeiled ) ; // The maximum is exclusive and the minimum is inclusive } export class MyWorkflow extends WorkflowEntrypoint { async run ( event : WorkflowEvent < Params >, step : WorkflowStep ) { // ✅ Good: imageList state is exclusively comprised of step returns - this means that in the event of // multiple engine lifetimes, imageList will be built accordingly const imageList : string [] = await Promise . all ([ step . do ( "get first cutest cat from KV" , async () => { return await env . KV . get ( "cutest-http-cat-1" ) ; } ) , step . do ( "get second cutest cat from KV" , async () => { return await env . KV . get ( "cutest-http-cat-2" ) ; } ) , ]) ; // A long sleep can (and probably will) hibernate the engine which means that the first engine lifetime ends here await step . sleep ( "💤💤💤💤" , "3 hours" ) ; // When this runs, it will be on the second engine lifetime - but this time, imageList will contain // the two most cutest cats await step . do ( "choose a random cat from the list and download it" , async () => { const randomCat = imageList . at ( getRandomInt ( 0 , imageList . length )) ; // this will eventually succeed since `randomCat` is defined return await fetch ( `https://http.cat/ ${ randomCat } ` ) ; }, ) ; } }

Do not mutate your incoming events

The event passed to your Workflow’s run method is immutable: changes you make to the event are not persisted across steps and/or Workflow restarts.

interface MyEvent { user : string ; data : string ; } export class MyWorkflow extends WorkflowEntrypoint { async run ( event : WorkflowEvent < MyEvent >, step : WorkflowStep ) { // 🔴 Bad: Mutating the event // This will not be persisted across steps and `event.data` will // take on its original value. await step . do ( "bad step that mutates the incoming event" , async () => { let userData = await env . KV . get ( event . user ) event . data = userData } ) // ✅ Good: persist data by returning it as state from your step // Use that state in subsequent steps let userData = await step . do ( "good step that returns state" , async () => { return await env . KV . get ( event . user ) } ) let someOtherData await step.do( "following step that uses that state" , async () => { // Access to userData here // Will always be the same if this step is retried } )

Name steps deterministically

Dynamically naming a step will prevent it from being cached, and cause the step to be re-run unnecessarily. Step names act as the “cache key” in your Workflow.