Rules of Workflows

A Workflow contains one or more steps. Each step is a self-contained, individually retriable component of a Workflow. Steps may emit (optional) state that allows a Workflow to persist and continue from that step, even if a Workflow fails due to a network or infrastructure issue.

This is a small guidebook on how to build more resilient and correct Workflows.

Ensure API/Binding calls are idempotent

Because a step might be retried multiple times, your steps should (ideally) be idempotent. For context, idempotency is a logical property where the operation (in this case a step), can be applied multiple times without changing the result beyond the initial application.

As an example, let us assume you have a Workflow that charges your customers, and you really do not want to charge them twice by accident. Before charging them, you should check if they were already charged:

export class MyWorkflow extends WorkflowEntrypoint {
  async run(event: WorkflowEvent<Params>, step: WorkflowStep) {
    const customer_id = 123456;
    // ✅ Good: Non-idempotent API/Binding calls are always done **after** checking if the operation is
    // still needed.
    await step.do(
      `charge ${customer_id} for it's montly subscription`,
      async () => {
        // API call to check if customer was already charged
        const subscription = await fetch(
          `https://payment.processor/subscriptions/${customer_id}`,
        ).then((res) => res.json());


        // return early if the customer was already charged, this can happen if the destination service dies
        // in the middle of the request but still commits it, or if the Workflows Engine restarts.
        if (subscription.charged) {
          return;
        }


        // non-idempotent call, this operation can fail and retry but still commit in the payment
        // processor - which means that, on retry, it would mischarge the customer again if the above checks
        // were not in place.
        return await fetch(
          `https://payment.processor/subscriptions/${customer_id}`,
          {
            method: "POST",
            body: JSON.stringify({ amount: 10.0 }),
          },
        );
      },
    );
  }
}

Make your steps granular

Steps should be as self-contained as possible. This allows your own logic to be more durable in case of failures in third-party APIs, network errors, and so on.

You can also think of it as a transaction, or a unit of work.

  • ✅ Minimize the number of API/binding calls per step (unless you need multiple calls to prove idempotency).
export class MyWorkflow extends WorkflowEntrypoint {
  async run(event: WorkflowEvent<Params>, step: WorkflowStep) {
    // ✅ Good: Unrelated API/Binding calls are self-contained, so that in case one of them fails
    // it can retry them individually. It also has an extra advantage: you can control retry or
    // timeout policies for each granular step - you might not to want to overload http.cat in
    // case of it being down.
    const httpCat = await step.do("get cutest cat from KV", async () => {
      return await env.KV.get("cutest-http-cat");
    });


    const image = await step.do("fetch cat image from http.cat", async () => {
      return await fetch(`https://http.cat/${httpCat}`);
    });
  }
}

Otherwise, your entire Workflow might not be as durable as you might think, and you may encounter some undefined behaviour. You can avoid them by following the rules below:

  • 🔴 Do not encapsulate your entire logic in one single step.
  • 🔴 Do not call separate services in the same step (unless you need it to prove idempotency).
  • 🔴 Do not make too many service calls in the same step (unless you need it to prove idempotency).
  • 🔴 Do not do too much CPU-intensive work inside a single step - sometimes the engine may have to restart, and it will start over from the beginning of that step.
export class MyWorkflow extends WorkflowEntrypoint {
  async run(event: WorkflowEvent<Params>, step: WorkflowStep) {
    // 🔴 Bad: you're calling two seperate services from within the same step. This might cause
    // some extra calls to the first service in case the second one fails, and in some cases, makes
    // the step non-idempotent altogether
    const image = await step.do("get cutest cat from KV", async () => {
      const httpCat = await env.KV.get("cutest-http-cat");
      return fetch(`https://http.cat/${httpCat}`);
    });
  }
}

Do not rely on state outside of a step

Workflows may hibernate and lose all in-memory state. This will happen when engine detects that there is no pending work and can hibernate until it needs to wake-up (because of a sleep, retry, or event).

This means that you should not store state outside of a step:

function getRandomInt(min, max) {
  const minCeiled = Math.ceil(min);
  const maxFloored = Math.floor(max);
  return Math.floor(Math.random() * (maxFloored - minCeiled) + minCeiled); // The maximum is exclusive and the minimum is inclusive
}


export class MyWorkflow extends WorkflowEntrypoint {
  async run(event: WorkflowEvent<Params>, step: WorkflowStep) {
    // 🔴 Bad: `imageList` will be not persisted across engine's lifetimes. Which means that after hibernation,
    // `imageList` will be empty again, even though the following two steps have already ran.
    const imageList: string[] = [];


    await step.do("get first cutest cat from KV", async () => {
      const httpCat = await env.KV.get("cutest-http-cat-1");


      imageList.append(httpCat);
    });


    await step.do("get second cutest cat from KV", async () => {
      const httpCat = await env.KV.get("cutest-http-cat-2");


      imageList.append(httpCat);
    });


    // A long sleep can (and probably will) hibernate the engine which means that the first engine lifetime ends here
    await step.sleep("💤💤💤💤", "3 hours");


    // When this runs, it will be on the second engine lifetime - which means `imageList` will be empty.
    await step.do(
      "choose a random cat from the list and download it",
      async () => {
        const randomCat = imageList.at(getRandomInt(0, imageList.length));
        // this will fail since `randomCat` is undefined because `imageList` is empty
        return await fetch(`https://http.cat/${randomCat}`);
      },
    );
  }
}

Instead, you should build top-level state exclusively comprised of step.do returns:

function getRandomInt(min, max) {
  const minCeiled = Math.ceil(min);
  const maxFloored = Math.floor(max);
  return Math.floor(Math.random() * (maxFloored - minCeiled) + minCeiled); // The maximum is exclusive and the minimum is inclusive
}


export class MyWorkflow extends WorkflowEntrypoint {
  async run(event: WorkflowEvent<Params>, step: WorkflowStep) {
    // ✅ Good: imageList state is exclusively comprised of step returns - this means that in the event of
    // multiple engine lifetimes, imageList will be built accordingly
    const imageList: string[] = await Promise.all([
      step.do("get first cutest cat from KV", async () => {
        return await env.KV.get("cutest-http-cat-1");
      }),


      step.do("get second cutest cat from KV", async () => {
        return await env.KV.get("cutest-http-cat-2");
      }),
    ]);


    // A long sleep can (and probably will) hibernate the engine which means that the first engine lifetime ends here
    await step.sleep("💤💤💤💤", "3 hours");


    // When this runs, it will be on the second engine lifetime - but this time, imageList will contain
    // the two most cutest cats
    await step.do(
      "choose a random cat from the list and download it",
      async () => {
        const randomCat = imageList.at(getRandomInt(0, imageList.length));
        // this will eventually succeed since `randomCat` is defined
        return await fetch(`https://http.cat/${randomCat}`);
      },
    );
  }
}

Do not mutate your incoming events

The event passed to your Workflow’s run method is immutable: changes you make to the event are not persisted across steps and/or Workflow restarts.

interface MyEvent {
  user: string;
  data: string;
}


export class MyWorkflow extends WorkflowEntrypoint {
  async run(event: WorkflowEvent<MyEvent>, step: WorkflowStep) {
    // 🔴 Bad: Mutating the event
    // This will not be persisted across steps and `event.data` will
    // take on its original value.
    await step.do("bad step that mutates the incoming event", async () => {
        let userData = await env.KV.get(event.user)
        event.data = userData
    })


    // ✅ Good: persist data by returning it as state from your step
    // Use that state in subsequent steps
    let userData = await step.do("good step that returns state", async () => {
      return await env.KV.get(event.user)
    })


    let someOtherData await step.do("following step that uses that state", async () => {
      // Access to userData here
      // Will always be the same if this step is retried
    })

Name steps deterministically

Dynamically naming a step will prevent it from being cached, and cause the step to be re-run unnecessarily. Step names act as the “cache key” in your Workflow.

export class MyWorkflow extends WorkflowEntrypoint {
  async run(event: WorkflowEvent<Params>, step: WorkflowStep) {
    // 🔴 Bad: Dynamically naming the step prevents it from being cached
    // This will cause the step to be re-run if subsequent steps fail.
    await step.do(`step #1 running at: ${Date.now}`, async () => {
        let userData = await env.KV.get(event.user)
        event.data = userData
    })


    // ✅ Good: give steps a deterministic name.
    // Return dynamic values in your state, or log them instead.
    let state = await step.do("fetch user data from KV", async () => {
        let userData = await env.KV.get(event.user)
        console.log(`fetched at ${Date.now})
        return userData
    })
