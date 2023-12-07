Tunnel metrics
Tunnel metrics show a Cloudflare Tunnel’s throughput and resource usage over time. When you run a tunnel, you can configure
cloudflared to spin up a Prometheus metrics endpoint — an HTTP server that exposes metrics in Prometheus format. You can then use the Prometheus toolkit on a remote machine to scrape metrics data from the
cloudflared server.
Start the metrics server
Perform these steps on the
cloudflared server.
Use the –metrics flag to create a metrics endpoint at the specified IP address and port. Here is an example command for a locally-managed tunnel:$ cloudflared tunnel --metrics 127.0.0.1:60123 run my-tunnel
To learn how to add the
--metricsflag to a remotely-managed tunnel, refer to Configure a remotely-managed tunnel.
- Verify that the metrics server is running by going to
http://localhost:60123/metrics. This will only work if you configured a localhost IP (
127.0.0.1or
0.0.0.0).
You can now export the metrics to Prometheus and Grafana in order to visualize and query the data. Refer to our tutorial for instructions on getting started with these tools.
Available metrics
cloudflared metrics
|Name
|Description
|Type
|Labels
build_info
|Build and version information.
|GAUGE
goversion,
revision,
type,
version
cloudflared_config_local_config_pushes
|Number of local configuration pushes to Cloudflare.
|COUNTER
cloudflared_config_local_config_pushes_errors
|Number of errors that occurred during local configuration pushes.
|COUNTER
cloudflared_orchestration_config_version
|Configuration version.
|GAUGE
cloudflared_tcp_active_sessions
|Concurrent number of TCP sessions that are being proxied to any origin.
|GAUGE
cloudflared_tcp_total_sessions
|Total number of TCP sessions that have been proxied to any origin.
|COUNTER
cloudflared_tunnel_active_streams
|Total number of active streams.
|GAUGE
cloudflared_tunnel_concurrent_requests_per_tunnel
|Concurrent number of requests proxied through each tunnel.
|GAUGE
cloudflared_tunnel_ha_connections
|Number of active HA connections.
|GAUGE
cloudflared_tunnel_request_errors
|Number of errors proxying to origin.
|COUNTER
cloudflared_tunnel_server_locations
|Where each tunnel is connected to.
1 means current location,
0 means previous locations.
|GAUGE
connection_id,
edge_location
cloudflared_tunnel_timer_retries
|Unacknowledged heart beats count.
|GAUGE
cloudflared_tunnel_total_requests
|Number of requests proxied through all tunnels.
|COUNTER
cloudflared_tunnel_tunnel_authenticate_success
|Number of successful tunnel authentication events.
|COUNTER
cloudflared_tunnel_tunnel_register_success
|Number of successful tunnel registrations.
|COUNTER
rpcName
cloudflared_udp_active_sessions
|Concurrent number of UDP sessions that are being proxied to any origin.
|GAUGE
cloudflared_udp_total_sessions
|Total number of UDP sessions that have been proxied to any origin.
|GAUGE
coredns_panics_total
|Number of panics.
|COUNTER
quic_client_closed_connections
|Number of connections that have been closed.
|COUNTER
quic_client_latest_rtt
|Latest round-trip time (RTT) measured on a connection.
|GAUGE
conn_index
quic_client_lost_packets
|Number of packets that have been lost from a connection.
|COUNTER
conn_index,
reason
quic_client_min_rtt
|Lowest RTT measured on a connection in ms.
|GAUGE
conn_index
quic_client_packet_too_big_dropped
|Number of packets received from origin that are too big to send to Cloudflare and are dropped as a result.
|COUNTER
quic_client_smoothed_rtt
|Smoothed RTT calculated for a connection in ms.
|GAUGE
conn_index
quic_client_total_connections
|Number of connections initiated. For all QUIC metrics, client means the side initiating the connection.
|COUNTER
Prometheus metrics
|Name
|Description
|Type
|Labels
promhttp_metric_handler_requests_in_flight
|Current number of scrapes being served.
|GAUGE
promhttp_metric_handler_requests_total
|Total number of scrapes by HTTP status code.
|COUNTER
code
Go runtime metrics
|Name
|Description
|Type
|Labels
go_gc_duration_seconds
|A summary of the pause duration of garbage collection cycles.
|SUMMARY
go_goroutines
|Number of goroutines that currently exist.
|GAUGE
go_info
|Information about the Go environment.
|GAUGE
version
go_memstats_alloc_bytes
|Number of bytes allocated and still in use.
|GAUGE
go_memstats_alloc_bytes_total
|Total number of bytes allocated, even if freed.
|COUNTER
go_memstats_buck_hash_sys_bytes
|Number of bytes used by the profiling bucket hash table.
|GAUGE
go_memstats_frees_total
|Total number of frees.
|COUNTER
go_memstats_gc_sys_bytes
|Number of bytes used for garbage collection system metadata.
|GAUGE
go_memstats_heap_alloc_bytes
|Number of heap bytes allocated and still in use.
|GAUGE
go_memstats_heap_idle_bytes
|Number of heap bytes waiting to be used.
|GAUGE
go_memstats_heap_inuse_bytes
|Number of heap bytes that are in use.
|GAUGE
go_memstats_heap_objects
|Number of allocated objects.
|GAUGE
go_memstats_heap_released_bytes
|Number of heap bytes released to OS.
|GAUGE
go_memstats_heap_sys_bytes
|Number of heap bytes obtained from system.
|GAUGE
go_memstats_last_gc_time_seconds
|Number of seconds since 1970 of last garbage collection.
|GAUGE
go_memstats_lookups_total
|Total number of pointer lookups.
|COUNTER
go_memstats_mallocs_total
|Total number of mallocs.
|COUNTER
go_memstats_mcache_inuse_bytes
|Number of bytes in use by mcache structures.
|GAUGE
go_memstats_mcache_sys_bytes
|Number of bytes used for mcache structures obtained from system.
|GAUGE
go_memstats_mspan_inuse_bytes
|Number of bytes in use by mspan structures.
|GAUGE
go_memstats_mspan_sys_bytes
|Number of bytes used for mspan structures obtained from system.
|GAUGE
go_memstats_next_gc_bytes
|Number of heap bytes when next garbage collection will take place.
|GAUGE
go_memstats_other_sys_bytes
|Number of bytes used for other system allocations.
|GAUGE
go_memstats_stack_inuse_bytes
|Number of bytes in use by the stack allocator.
|GAUGE