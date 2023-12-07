Cloudflare Docs
Tunnel metrics

Tunnel metrics show a Cloudflare Tunnel’s throughput and resource usage over time. When you run a tunnel, you can configure cloudflared to spin up a Prometheus metrics endpoint — an HTTP server that exposes metrics in Prometheus format. You can then use the Prometheus toolkit on a remote machine to scrape metrics data from the cloudflared server.

​​ Start the metrics server

Perform these steps on the cloudflared server.

  1. Use the –metrics flag to create a metrics endpoint at the specified IP address and port. Here is an example command for a locally-managed tunnel:


    $ cloudflared tunnel --metrics 127.0.0.1:60123 run my-tunnel

    To learn how to add the --metrics flag to a remotely-managed tunnel, refer to Configure a remotely-managed tunnel.

  1. Verify that the metrics server is running by going to http://localhost:60123/metrics. This will only work if you configured a localhost IP (127.0.0.1 or 0.0.0.0).

You can now export the metrics to Prometheus and Grafana in order to visualize and query the data. Refer to our tutorial for instructions on getting started with these tools.

​​ Available metrics

​​ cloudflared metrics

NameDescriptionTypeLabels
build_infoBuild and version information.GAUGEgoversion, revision, type, version
cloudflared_config_local_config_pushesNumber of local configuration pushes to Cloudflare.COUNTER
cloudflared_config_local_config_pushes_errorsNumber of errors that occurred during local configuration pushes.COUNTER
cloudflared_orchestration_config_versionConfiguration version.GAUGE
cloudflared_tcp_active_sessionsConcurrent number of TCP sessions that are being proxied to any origin.GAUGE
cloudflared_tcp_total_sessionsTotal number of TCP sessions that have been proxied to any origin.COUNTER
cloudflared_tunnel_active_streamsTotal number of active streams.GAUGE
cloudflared_tunnel_concurrent_requests_per_tunnelConcurrent number of requests proxied through each tunnel.GAUGE
cloudflared_tunnel_ha_connectionsNumber of active HA connections.GAUGE
cloudflared_tunnel_request_errorsNumber of errors proxying to origin.COUNTER
cloudflared_tunnel_server_locationsWhere each tunnel is connected to. 1 means current location, 0 means previous locations.GAUGEconnection_id, edge_location
cloudflared_tunnel_timer_retriesUnacknowledged heart beats count.GAUGE
cloudflared_tunnel_total_requestsNumber of requests proxied through all tunnels.COUNTER
cloudflared_tunnel_tunnel_authenticate_successNumber of successful tunnel authentication events.COUNTER
cloudflared_tunnel_tunnel_register_successNumber of successful tunnel registrations.COUNTERrpcName
cloudflared_udp_active_sessionsConcurrent number of UDP sessions that are being proxied to any origin.GAUGE
cloudflared_udp_total_sessionsTotal number of UDP sessions that have been proxied to any origin.GAUGE
coredns_panics_totalNumber of panics.COUNTER
quic_client_closed_connectionsNumber of connections that have been closed.COUNTER
quic_client_latest_rttLatest round-trip time (RTT) measured on a connection.GAUGEconn_index
quic_client_lost_packetsNumber of packets that have been lost from a connection.COUNTERconn_index, reason
quic_client_min_rttLowest RTT measured on a connection in ms.GAUGEconn_index
quic_client_packet_too_big_droppedNumber of packets received from origin that are too big to send to Cloudflare and are dropped as a result.COUNTER
quic_client_smoothed_rttSmoothed RTT calculated for a connection in ms.GAUGEconn_index
quic_client_total_connectionsNumber of connections initiated. For all QUIC metrics, client means the side initiating the connection.COUNTER

​​ Prometheus metrics

NameDescriptionTypeLabels
promhttp_metric_handler_requests_in_flightCurrent number of scrapes being served.GAUGE
promhttp_metric_handler_requests_totalTotal number of scrapes by HTTP status code.COUNTERcode

​​ Go runtime metrics

NameDescriptionTypeLabels
go_gc_duration_secondsA summary of the pause duration of garbage collection cycles.SUMMARY
go_goroutinesNumber of goroutines that currently exist.GAUGE
go_infoInformation about the Go environment.GAUGEversion
go_memstats_alloc_bytesNumber of bytes allocated and still in use.GAUGE
go_memstats_alloc_bytes_totalTotal number of bytes allocated, even if freed.COUNTER
go_memstats_buck_hash_sys_bytesNumber of bytes used by the profiling bucket hash table.GAUGE
go_memstats_frees_totalTotal number of frees.COUNTER
go_memstats_gc_sys_bytesNumber of bytes used for garbage collection system metadata.GAUGE
go_memstats_heap_alloc_bytesNumber of heap bytes allocated and still in use.GAUGE
go_memstats_heap_idle_bytesNumber of heap bytes waiting to be used.GAUGE
go_memstats_heap_inuse_bytesNumber of heap bytes that are in use.GAUGE
go_memstats_heap_objectsNumber of allocated objects.GAUGE
go_memstats_heap_released_bytesNumber of heap bytes released to OS.GAUGE
go_memstats_heap_sys_bytesNumber of heap bytes obtained from system.GAUGE
go_memstats_last_gc_time_secondsNumber of seconds since 1970 of last garbage collection.GAUGE
go_memstats_lookups_totalTotal number of pointer lookups.COUNTER
go_memstats_mallocs_totalTotal number of mallocs.COUNTER
go_memstats_mcache_inuse_bytesNumber of bytes in use by mcache structures.GAUGE
go_memstats_mcache_sys_bytesNumber of bytes used for mcache structures obtained from system.GAUGE
go_memstats_mspan_inuse_bytesNumber of bytes in use by mspan structures.GAUGE
go_memstats_mspan_sys_bytesNumber of bytes used for mspan structures obtained from system.GAUGE
go_memstats_next_gc_bytesNumber of heap bytes when next garbage collection will take place.GAUGE
go_memstats_other_sys_bytesNumber of bytes used for other system allocations.GAUGE
go_memstats_stack_inuse_bytesNumber of bytes in use by the stack allocator.GAUGE