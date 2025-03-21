Changelog
Dozens of Cloudflare Terraform Provider resources now have proper drift detection
In Cloudflare Terraform Provider ↗ versions 5.2.0 and above, dozens of resources now have proper drift detection. Before this fix, these resources would indicate they needed to be updated or replaced — even if there was no real change. Now, you can rely on your
terraform plan to only show what resources are expected to change.
This issue affected resources ↗ related to these products and features:
- API Shield
- Argo Smart Routing
- Argo Tiered Caching
- Bot Management
- BYOIP
- D1
- DNS
- Email Routing
- Hyperdrive
- Observatory
- Pages
- R2
- Rules
- SSL/TLS
- Waiting Room
- Workers
- Zero Trust
