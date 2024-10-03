Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Subscribe to RSS
View all RSS feeds
WARP client for Windows (version 2024.9.346.0)
A new GA release for the Windows WARP client is now available on the stable releases downloads page.
This release contains minor fixes and improvements.
Changes and improvements:
- Added
target listto the
warp-clito enhance the user experience with the Access for Infrastructure SSH solution.
- Added pre-login configuration details to the
warp-diagoutput.
- Added a
tunnel reset mtusubcommand to the
warp-cli.
- Added a JSON output option to the
warp-cli.
- Added the ability for
warp-clito use the team name provided in the MDM file for initial registration.
- Added the ability to execute a PCAP on multiple interfaces with
warp-cliand
warp-dex.
- Improved
warp-dexdefault interface selection for PCAPs and changed
warp-dexCLI output to JSON.
- Fixed an issue where the client, when switching between WireGuard and MASQUE protocols, sometimes required a manual tunnel key reset.
- Added MASQUE tunnel protocol support for the consumer version of WARP (1.1.1.1 w/ WARP).
Known issues:
- Using MASQUE as the tunnel protocol may be incompatible if your organization has Regional Services enabled.
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Products
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-