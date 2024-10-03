WARP client for Windows (version 2024.9.346.0)

A new GA release for the Windows WARP client is now available on the stable releases downloads page.

This release contains minor fixes and improvements.

Changes and improvements:

Added target list to the warp-cli to enhance the user experience with the Access for Infrastructure SSH solution.

to the to enhance the user experience with the Access for Infrastructure SSH solution. Added pre-login configuration details to the warp-diag output.

output. Added a tunnel reset mtu subcommand to the warp-cli .

subcommand to the . Added a JSON output option to the warp-cli .

. Added the ability for warp-cli to use the team name provided in the MDM file for initial registration.

to use the team name provided in the MDM file for initial registration. Added the ability to execute a PCAP on multiple interfaces with warp-cli and warp-dex .

and . Improved warp-dex default interface selection for PCAPs and changed warp-dex CLI output to JSON.

default interface selection for PCAPs and changed CLI output to JSON. Fixed an issue where the client, when switching between WireGuard and MASQUE protocols, sometimes required a manual tunnel key reset.

Added MASQUE tunnel protocol support for the consumer version of WARP (1.1.1.1 w/ WARP).

Known issues: