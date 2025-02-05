Changelog
Request timeouts and retries with AI Gateway
Feb 06, 2025, 11:00 AM
AI Gateway adds additional ways to handle requests - Request Timeouts and Request Retries, making it easier to keep your applications responsive and reliable.
Timeouts and retries can be used on both the Universal Endpoint or directly to a supported provider.
Request timeouts A request timeout allows you to trigger fallbacks or a retry if a provider takes too long to respond.
To set a request timeout directly to a provider, add a
cf-aig-request-timeout header.
Request retries A request retry automatically retries failed requests, so you can recover from temporary issues without intervening.
To set up request retries directly to a provider, add the following headers:
- cf-aig-max-attempts (number)
- cf-aig-retry-delay (number)
- cf-aig-backoff ("constant" | "linear" | "exponential)