Cloudflare Network Interconnect

Cloudflare Network Interconnect (CNI) allows you to connect your network infrastructure directly with Cloudflare – rather than using the public Internet – for a more reliable and secure experience.

​ CNI benefits

Use CNI with other products in Cloudflare's suite for additional benefits.

Product Value With CNI Access External link icon Open external link Replaces corporate VPNs with the Cloudflare network. Securely connects your employees to your network no matter where they are when you bring your Multiprotocol Label Switching (MPLS) network to meet Cloudflare's. CDN External link icon Open external link Places content closer to visitors, improving site performance. Improves cache fill performance and reduces cost. Magic Transit External link icon Open external link Protects data center and branch networks from unwanted and malicious traffic. Decreases jitter, drives throughput improvements, and hardens infrastructure to attack. Workers External link icon Open external link Serverless compute platform. Provides a secure connection to serverless cloud compute that does not traverse the public Internet.