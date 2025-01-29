Build agents on Cloudflare
Build AI-powered agents that can autonomously perform tasks, persist state, browse the web, and communicate back to users in real-time over any channel.
- Non I/O bound pricing: don't pay for long-running processes when your code is not executing. Cloudflare Workers is designed to scale down and only charge you for CPU time ↗, as opposed to wall-clock time.
- Designed for durable execution: Durable Objects and Workflows are built for a programming model that enables guaranteed execution for async tasks like long-running deep thinking LLM calls, human-in-the-loop, or unreliable API calls.
- Scalable, and reliable, without compromising on performance: by running on Cloudflare's network, agents can execute tasks close to the user without introducing latency for real-time experiences.
Build agents that can execute complex tasks, progressively save state, and call out to any third party API they need to using Workflows. Send emails or text messages, browse the web, process and summarize documents, and/or query your database.
Use Durable Objects — stateful, serverless, long-running micro-servers — to ship interactive, real-time agents that can connect to the latest AI models.
Stream responses over WebSockets, and don't time out while waiting for the latest chain-of-thought models — including
o1 or
deepseek-r1 — to respond.
Use the Browser Rendering API to allow your agents to search the web, take screenshots, and directly interact with websites.
Use AI Gateway to cache, log, retry and run evals (evaluations) for your agents, no matter where they're deployed.
Build agents using your favorite AI frameworks, and deploy it directly to Cloudflare Workers.
Use LangChain ↗ to build Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) applications using Workers AI and Vectorize.
Give your agents more context and the ability to search across content, reply to user queries, and expand their domain knowledge.
Ship faster with the AI SDK ↗: make it easier to generate text, tool call and/or get structured output from your AI models (and then deploy it Workers.
Use any model provider with OpenAI compatible endpoints, including ChatGPT ↗, DeepSeek ↗ and Workers AI, directly from Cloudflare Workers.
Observe and control your AI applications with caching, rate limiting, request retries, model fallback, and more.
Build full-stack AI applications with Vectorize, Cloudflare’s vector database. Adding Vectorize enables you to perform tasks such as semantic search, recommendations, anomaly detection or can be used to provide context and memory to an LLM.
Run machine learning models, powered by serverless GPUs, on Cloudflare's global network.
Build real-time serverless video, audio and data applications with WebRTC running on Cloudflare's network.
Build stateful agents that guarantee executions, including automatic retries, persistent state that runs for minutes, hours, days, or weeks.