let instance = await env . MY_WORKFLOW . get ( id ) ;

let id = new URL ( req . url ) . searchParams . get ( 'instanceId' ) ;

const resend = new Resend ( this . env . RESEND_API_KEY ) ;

let summaryKey = await step . do (

'wait on something'

await step . sleep ( 'wait on something' , '1 minute' ) ;

`Please summarize the following text concisely:

content : `Please summarize the following text concisely: ${ text } `

const fileContent = await this . env . MY_BUCKET . get ( filename ) ;

for ( const filename of files . files ) {

// Fetch a list of files from $SOME_SERVICE

'my first step'

const files = await step . do ( 'my first step' , async () => {

Build agents that can execute complex tasks, progressively save state, and call out to any third party API they need to using Workflows . Send emails or text messages , browse the web , process and summarize documents, and/or query your database.

Use Durable Objects — stateful, serverless, long-running micro-servers — to ship interactive, real-time agents that can connect to the latest AI models.

Stream responses over WebSockets, and don't time out while waiting for the latest chain-of-thought models — including o1 or deepseek-r1 — to respond.

npm i openai