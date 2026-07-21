Install/Update Wrangler

Wrangler is a command-line tool for building with Cloudflare developer products.
To install Wrangler ↗, ensure you have Node.js ↗ and npm ↗ installed, preferably using a Node version manager like mise ↗ or nvm ↗. Using a version manager helps avoid permission issues and allows you to change Node.js versions.
Wrangler System Requirements
We support running the Wrangler CLI with the Current, Active, and Maintenance ↗ versions of Node.js. Your Worker will always be executed in
workerd, the open source Cloudflare Workers runtime.
Wrangler is only supported on macOS 13.5+, Windows 11, and Linux distros that support glib 2.35. This follows
workerd's OS support policy ↗.
Wrangler is installed locally into each of your projects. This allows you and your team to use the same Wrangler version, control Wrangler versions for each project, and roll back to an earlier version of Wrangler, if needed.
To install Wrangler within your Worker project, run:
npm i -D wrangler@latest
yarn add -D wrangler@latest
pnpm add -D wrangler@latest
bun add -d wrangler@latest
Since Cloudflare recommends installing Wrangler locally in your project (rather than globally), the way to run Wrangler will depend on your specific setup and package manager. Refer to How to run Wrangler commands for more information.
To check your Wrangler version, run:
To update the version of Wrangler used in your project, run:
npm i -D wrangler@latest
yarn add -D wrangler@latest
pnpm add -D wrangler@latest
bun add -d wrangler@latest
- Commands - A detailed list of the commands that Wrangler supports.
- Configuration - Learn more about Wrangler's configuration file.