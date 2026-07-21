Install/Update Wrangler

Overview Install Wrangler Check your Wrangler version Update Wrangler Related resources

Wrangler is a command-line tool for building with Cloudflare developer products.

Install Wrangler

To install Wrangler ↗, ensure you have Node.js ↗ and npm ↗ installed, preferably using a Node version manager like mise ↗ or nvm ↗. Using a version manager helps avoid permission issues and allows you to change Node.js versions.

Wrangler System Requirements We support running the Wrangler CLI with the Current, Active, and Maintenance ↗ versions of Node.js. Your Worker will always be executed in workerd , the open source Cloudflare Workers runtime. Wrangler is only supported on macOS 13.5+, Windows 11, and Linux distros that support glib 2.35. This follows workerd 's OS support policy ↗.

Wrangler is installed locally into each of your projects. This allows you and your team to use the same Wrangler version, control Wrangler versions for each project, and roll back to an earlier version of Wrangler, if needed.

To install Wrangler within your Worker project, run:

npm yarn pnpm bun npm i -D wrangler@latest yarn add -D wrangler@latest pnpm add -D wrangler@latest bun add -d wrangler@latest

Since Cloudflare recommends installing Wrangler locally in your project (rather than globally), the way to run Wrangler will depend on your specific setup and package manager. Refer to How to run Wrangler commands for more information.

Caution If Wrangler is not installed, running npx wrangler will use the latest version of Wrangler.

Check your Wrangler version

To check your Wrangler version, run:

npx wrangler --version // or npx wrangler -v

To update the version of Wrangler used in your project, run:

npm yarn pnpm bun npm i -D wrangler@latest yarn add -D wrangler@latest pnpm add -D wrangler@latest bun add -d wrangler@latest

Related resources