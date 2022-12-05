Install/Update Wrangler

This is an installation guide for the new version of Wrangler. If you previously had Wrangler 1 installed or were working on a Wrangler 1 project, refer to the Migration guide .

Wrangler is a command-line tool for building with Cloudflare developer products.

​​ Install Wrangler

To install Wrangler External link icon Open external link , ensure you have Node.js External link icon Open external link and npm External link icon Open external link installed, preferably using a Node version manager like Volta External link icon Open external link or nvm External link icon Open external link . Using a version manager helps avoid permission issues and allows you to easily change Node.js versions. Wrangler requires a Node.js version of 16.13.0 or later.

​​ Install Wrangler globally

After you have installed npm and Node.js, run:

$ npm install -g wrangler

or install with Yarn:

$ yarn global add wrangler

​​ Install Wrangler locally

To install Wrangler locally within your Worker project, run:

$ npm install wrangler

or install with yarn :

$ yarn add wrangler

To check your Wrangler version, run:

$ wrangler version

To update Wrangler globally, you must be outside of a project folder (and there is no parent directory containing a package.json ) and run:

$ npm update -g wrangler

To update Wrangler only in your current directory containing a package.json , run:

$ npm upgrade wrangler --save

or

$ npm update wranger --save

`npx wrangler innit` Running npx wrangler will use the latest version of Wrangler except when there is already a Wrangler version installed in the current folder. In this case, it will use the locally installed version instead. Running npx wrangler init will install a local version of Wrangler in the newly created project directory.

