Install/Update Wrangler
Wrangler is a command-line tool for building with Cloudflare developer products.
Install Wrangler
To install Wrangler, ensure you have Node.js and npm installed, preferably using a Node version manager like Volta or nvm. Using a version manager helps avoid permission issues and allows you to easily change Node.js versions. Wrangler requires a Node.js version of
16.13.0 or later.
Install Wrangler globally
After you have installed npm and Node.js, run:
$ npm install -g wrangler
or install with Yarn:
$ yarn global add wrangler
Install Wrangler locally
To install Wrangler locally within your Worker project, run:
$ npm install wrangler
or install with
yarn:
$ yarn add wrangler
Update Wrangler
To check your Wrangler version, run:
$ wrangler version
Update Wrangler globally
To update Wrangler globally, you must be outside of a project folder (and there is no parent directory containing a
package.json) and run:
$ npm update -g wrangler
Update Wrangler locally
To update Wrangler only in your current directory containing a
package.json, run:
$ npm upgrade wrangler --save
or
$ npm update wranger --save
Related resources
- Commands - A detailed list of the commands that Wrangler supports.
- Configuration - Learn more about Wrangler’s configuration file.