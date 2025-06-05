WARP client for macOS (version 2025.5.735.1)

A new Beta release for the macOS WARP client is now available on the beta releases downloads page.

This release contains improvements and new exciting features, including post-quantum cryptography. By tunneling your corporate network traffic over Cloudflare, you can now gain the immediate protection of post-quantum cryptography without needing to upgrade any of your individual corporate applications or systems.

Changes and improvements

Fixed an issue where the Cloudflare WARP application may not have automatically relaunched after an update.

Fixed a device registration issue causing WARP connection failures when changing networks.

Captive portal improvements including showing connectivity status in the client and sending system notifications for captive portal sign in.

The WARP client now applies post-quantum cryptography end-to-end on enabled devices accessing resources behind a Cloudflare Tunnel. This feature can be enabled by MDM.

Improvement to gracefully handle changes made by MDM while WARP is not running.

Fixed an issue affecting Split Tunnel Include mode, where traffic outside the tunnel was blocked when switching between Wi-Fi and ethernet networks.

Known issues