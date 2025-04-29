Error 526: invalid SSL certificate

This error indicates that Cloudflare is unable to verify the SSL certificate on your origin server, preventing a secure connection from being established.

Common causes

This error occurs when these two conditions are true:

Cloudflare cannot validate the SSL certificate at your origin web server.

Full SSL (Strict) SSL is set in the Overview tab of your Cloudflare SSL/TLS app.

Error 526 in the Zero Trust context

When using Cloudflare Gateway, an HTTP Error 526 might be returned in the following cases:

An untrusted certificate is presented from the origin to Gateway. Gateway will consider a certificate is untrusted if any of these conditions are true: The server certificate issuer is unknown or is not trusted by the service. The server certificate is revoked and fails a CRL check. There is at least one expired certificate in the certificate chain for the server certificate. The common name on the certificate does not match the URL you are trying to reach. The common name on the certificate contains invalid characters (such as underscores). Gateway uses BoringSSL ↗ to validate certificates. Chrome's validation logic ↗ allows non-RFC 1305 compliant certificates, which is why the website may load when you turn off WARP.

The connection from Gateway to the origin is insecure. Gateway does not trust origins which: Only offer insecure cipher suites (such as RC4, RC4-MD5, or 3DES). You can use the SSL Server Test tool ↗ to check which ciphers are supported by the origin. Do not support FIPS-compliant ciphers (if you have enabled FIPS compliance mode). In order to load the page, you can either disable FIPS mode or create a Do Not Inspect policy for this host (which has the effect of disabling FIPS compliance for this origin). Redirect all HTTPS requests to HTTP.



Error 526 in the Workers context

Workers subrequests to any hostname outside your Cloudflare zone that is not proxied by Cloudflare are always made using the Full (strict) SSL mode, regardless of the Workers zone configuration.

As a result, a valid SSL certificate is required at the origin server.

Resolution

Note For a potential quick fix, set SSL to Full instead of Full (strict) in the Overview tab of your Cloudflare SSL/TLS app for the domain.

Request your server administrator or hosting provider to review the origin web server's SSL certificates and verify that:

Certificate is not expired.

Certificate is not revoked.

Certificate is signed by a Certificate Authority ↗ (not self-signed).

(not self-signed). The requested or target domain name and hostname are in the certificate's Common Name or Subject Alternative Name .

or . Your origin web server accepts connections over port SSL port 443 .

. Temporarily pause Cloudflare and visit https://www.sslshopper.com/ssl-checker.html#hostname=www.example.com ↗ (replace www.example.com with your hostname and domain) to verify no issues exists with the origin SSL certificate:

If the origin server uses a self-signed certificate, configure the domain to use Full SSL instead of Full SSL (Strict). Refer to recommended SSL settings for your origin.