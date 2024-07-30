WARP client for macOS (version 2024.6.474.0)

A new GA release for the macOS WARP client is now available on the stable releases downloads page.

This release only contains a hotfix from the 2024.6.416.0 release.

Notable updates

Fixed an issue which could cause alternate network detections to fail for hosts using TLS 1.2 which do not support TLS Extended Master Secret (EMS).

Improved the stability of device profile switching based on alternate network detection.

Known issues