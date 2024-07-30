 Skip to content
WARP client for macOS (version 2024.6.474.0)

Zero Trust WARP Client

A new GA release for the macOS WARP client is now available on the stable releases downloads page.

This release only contains a hotfix from the 2024.6.416.0 release.

Notable updates

  • Fixed an issue which could cause alternate network detections to fail for hosts using TLS 1.2 which do not support TLS Extended Master Secret (EMS).
  • Improved the stability of device profile switching based on alternate network detection.

Known issues

  • If a user has an MDM file configured to support multiple profiles (for the switch configurations feature), and then changes to an MDM file configured for a single profile, the WARP client may not connect. The workaround is to use the warp-cli registration delete command to clear the registration, and then re-register the client.
  • There are certain known limitations preventing the use of the MASQUE tunnel protocol in certain scenarios. Do not use the MASQUE tunnel protocol if:
    • A Magic WAN integration is on the account and is not yet migrated to the warp_unified_flow. Please check migration status with your account team.
    • Your account has Regional Services enabled.