Cloudflare Radar External link icon Open external link is a hub that showcases global Internet traffic, attacks, and technology trends and insights. It is powered by data from Cloudflare’s global network, as well as aggregated and anonymized data from Cloudflare’s 1.1.1.1 public DNS resolver.

Using Radar’s API you can access Cloudflare’s data on global Internet traffic.

Radar’s API is free, allowing academics, data sleuths and other web enthusiasts to investigate Internet usage across the globe.

Usage of the API and its data is made available under the CC BY-NC 4.0 license External link icon Open external link .

​​ Make your first API request

Start learning how to use Radar’s API by making your first request. Use Make your first API request