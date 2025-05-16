New Access Analytics in the Cloudflare One Dashboard

A new Access Analytics dashboard is now available to all Cloudflare One customers. Customers can apply and combine multiple filters to dive into specific slices of their Access metrics. These filters include:

Logins granted and denied

Access events by type (SSO, Login, Logout)

Application name (Salesforce, Jira, Slack, etc.)

Identity provider (Okta, Google, Microsoft, onetimepin, etc.)

Users ( chris@cloudflare.com , sally@cloudflare.com , rachel@cloudflare.com , etc.)

, , , etc.) Countries (US, CA, UK, FR, BR, CN, etc.)

Source IP address

App type (self-hosted, Infrastructure, RDP, etc.)

To access the new overview, log in to your Cloudflare Zero Trust dashboard ↗ and find Analytics in the side navigation bar.