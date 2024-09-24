 Skip to content
Try out Magic Network Monitoring

Sep 24, 2024, 11:00 AM
Magic Network Monitoring

The free version of Magic Network Monitoring (MNM) is now available to everyone with a Cloudflare account by default.

  1. Log in to your Cloudflare dashboard, and select your account.
  2. Go to Analytics & Logs > Magic Monitoring.
Try out the free version of Magic Network Monitoring

For more details, refer to the Get started guide.