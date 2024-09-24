Changelog
Try out Magic Network Monitoring
Sep 24, 2024, 11:00 AM
The free version of Magic Network Monitoring (MNM) is now available to everyone with a Cloudflare account by default.
- Log in to your Cloudflare dashboard ↗, and select your account.
- Go to Analytics & Logs > Magic Monitoring.
For more details, refer to the Get started guide.
