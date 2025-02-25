Changelog
Use DLP Assist for M365
Cloudflare Email Security customers who have Microsoft 365 environments can quickly deploy an Email DLP (Data Loss Prevention) solution for free.
Simply deploy our add-in, create a DLP policy in Cloudflare, and configure Outlook to trigger behaviors like displaying a banner, alerting end users before sending, or preventing delivery entirely.
Learn more about this feature from our docs.
In GUI alert:
Alert before sending:
Prevent delivery:
This feature is available across these Email Security packages:
- Enterprise
- Enterprise + PhishGuard
