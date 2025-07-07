Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Subscribe to RSS
View all RSS feeds
Cloudy summaries for Access and Gateway Logs
Cloudy, Cloudflare's AI Agent, will now automatically summarize your Access and Gateway block logs.
In the log itself, Cloudy will summarize what occurred and why. This will be helpful for quick troubleshooting and issue correlation.
If you have feedback about the Cloudy summary - good or bad - you can provide that right from the summary itself.
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Products
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-