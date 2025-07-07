 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

Changelog

New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.

Subscribe to RSS
View all RSS feeds

hero image
Back to all posts

Cloudy summaries for Access and Gateway Logs

Cloudflare Zero Trust

Cloudy, Cloudflare's AI Agent, will now automatically summarize your Access and Gateway block logs.

In the log itself, Cloudy will summarize what occurred and why. This will be helpful for quick troubleshooting and issue correlation.

Cloudy AI summarizes a log

If you have feedback about the Cloudy summary - good or bad - you can provide that right from the summary itself.