Maximize application performance and availability
Cloudflare Load Balancing distributes traffic across your endpoints, which reduces endpoint strain and latency and improves the experience for end users.
Distribute traffic evenly across your healthy endpoints, automatically failing over when an endpoint is unhealthy or unresponsive.
Monitor your endpoints at configurable intervals and across multiple data centers to look for specific status codes, response text, and timeouts.
Choose whether to distribute requests based on endpoint latency, a visitor's geographic region, or even a visitor's GPS coordinates.
Customize the behavior of your load balancer based on the characteristics of individual requests.
Review comprehensive analytics to evaluate traffic flow, assess endpoint health status, and review changes in pools and pool health over time.
Actively monitor whether your origin server is online by sending specific requests at regular intervals.
Get enterprise-grade authoritative DNS service with the fastest response time, unparalleled redundancy, and advanced security with built-in DDoS mitigation and DNSSEC.
Route excess users to a custom-branded waiting room, helping preserve customer experience and protect origin servers from being overwhelmed with requests.
Plans
Compare available Cloudflare plans.
Pricing
Explore pricing options for Load Balancing in the dashboard.
Reference Architecture
Learn more about the structure of Cloudflare Load Balancers and their various configurations.
Learning Paths
Module-based guidance on Cloudflare product workflows.