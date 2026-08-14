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Cloudflare Load Balancing

Last updated View as MarkdownAgent setup

Maximize application performance and availability

Add-on feature

Cloudflare Load Balancing distributes traffic across your endpoints, which reduces endpoint strain and latency and improves the experience for end users.

Features

Load balancing and failover

Distribute traffic evenly across your healthy endpoints, automatically failing over when an endpoint is unhealthy or unresponsive.

Active monitoring

Monitor your endpoints at configurable intervals and across multiple data centers to look for specific status codes, response text, and timeouts.

Intelligent routing

Choose whether to distribute requests based on endpoint latency, a visitor's geographic region, or even a visitor's GPS coordinates.

Custom rules

Customize the behavior of your load balancer based on the characteristics of individual requests.

Analytics

Review comprehensive analytics to evaluate traffic flow, assess endpoint health status, and review changes in pools and pool health over time.

Standalone Health Checks

Actively monitor whether your origin server is online by sending specific requests at regular intervals.

DNS

Get enterprise-grade authoritative DNS service with the fastest response time, unparalleled redundancy, and advanced security with built-in DDoS mitigation and DNSSEC.

Waiting Room

Route excess users to a custom-branded waiting room, helping preserve customer experience and protect origin servers from being overwhelmed with requests.

More resources

Plans

Compare available Cloudflare plans.

Pricing

Explore pricing options for Load Balancing in the dashboard.

Reference Architecture

Learn more about the structure of Cloudflare Load Balancers and their various configurations.

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