WARP client for Windows (version 2024.6.473.0)
A new GA release for the Windows WARP client is now available on the stable releases downloads page.
This release only contains a hotfix from the 2024.6.415.0 release.
Notable updates
- Fixed an issue which could cause alternate network detections to fail for hosts using TLS 1.2 which do not support TLS Extended Master Secret (EMS).
- Improved the stability of device profile switching based on alternate network detection.
Known issues
- If a user has an MDM file configured to support multiple profiles (for the switch configurations feature), and then changes to an MDM file configured for a single profile, the WARP client may not connect. The workaround is to use the
warp-cli registration deletecommand to clear the registration, and then re-register the client.
- There are certain known limitations preventing the use of the MASQUE tunnel protocol in certain scenarios. Do not use the MASQUE tunnel protocol if:
- A Magic WAN integration is on the account and is not yet migrated to the warp_unified_flow. Please check migration status with your account team.
- Your account has Regional Services enabled.
