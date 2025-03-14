 Skip to content
Changelog

Set breakpoints and debug your Workers tests with @cloudflare/vitest-pool-workers

Mar 13, 2025, 02:00 PM
Workers

You can now debug your Workers tests with our Vitest integration by running the following command:

Terminal window
vitest --inspect --no-file-parallelism

Attach a debugger to the port 9229 and you can start stepping through your Workers tests. This is available with @cloudflare/vitest-pool-workers v0.7.5 or later.

Learn more in our documentation.