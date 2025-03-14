Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare. Subscribe to RSS
Set breakpoints and debug your Workers tests with @cloudflare/vitest-pool-workers
Mar 13, 2025, 02:00 PM
You can now debug your Workers tests with our Vitest integration by running the following command:
Attach a debugger to the port 9229 and you can start stepping through your Workers tests. This is available with
@cloudflare/vitest-pool-workers v0.7.5 or later.
Learn more in our documentation.
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Products
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-