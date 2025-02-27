Enable Email Security logs

Email Security allows you to configure Logpush to send detection data to an endpoint of your choice.

Prerequisites

Before you can audit logs for Email Security, you will have to enable logpush jobs to your storage destination. Refer to Enable destinations to enable logs on destinations such as Cloudflare R2, HTTP, Amazon S3, and more.

Audit logs

Once you have configured your destination, you can audit logs:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ . Select Analytics & Logs > Logpush. Select Audit logs. Under Configure logpush job:

Job name : Enter the job name.

: Enter the job name. If logs match : Select Filtered logs : Field : Choose ResourceType . Operator : Choose starts with . Value : Enter email_security .

: Select :

Select Submit.

You can now view logs via the Cloudflare dashboard.