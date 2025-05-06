UDP and ICMP Monitor Support for Private Load Balancing Endpoints

Cloudflare Load Balancing now supports UDP (Layer 4) and ICMP (Layer 3) health monitors for private endpoints. This makes it simple to track the health and availability of internal services that don’t respond to HTTP, TCP, or other protocol probes.

What you can do:

Set up ICMP ping monitors to check if your private endpoints are reachable.

to check if your private endpoints are reachable. Use UDP monitors for lightweight health checks on non-TCP workloads, such as DNS, VoIP, or custom UDP-based services.

for lightweight health checks on non-TCP workloads, such as DNS, VoIP, or custom UDP-based services. Gain better visibility and uptime guarantees for services running behind Private Network Load Balancing, without requiring public IP addresses.

This enhancement is ideal for internal applications that rely on low-level protocols, especially when used in conjunction with Cloudflare Tunnel, WARP, and Magic WAN to create a secure and observable private network.

Learn more about Private Network Load Balancing or view the full list of supported health monitor protocols.