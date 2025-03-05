Simplify private network management with Cloudflare DNS for your internal resources.
Enterprise-only
Manage DNS records that should only be accessible within your private network. Internal DNS zones and views pair up with Gateway resolver policies so that you can control how a DNS query should be responded to according to the query context, such as its source IP.
Architecture overview
You can use different connectivity options to on-ramp your traffic to Cloudflare. Then, Cloudflare Gateway resolver acts as an interface between the DNS client and internal DNS zones.
Internal DNS zones do not get assigned Cloudflare nameservers and can only be queried via Cloudflare Gateway resolver.
flowchart LR
accTitle: Internal DNS query overview
accDescr: Diagram comparing internal DNS query with public DNS
A[Client]
subgraph Cloudflare account
subgraph Gateway
B[Default 1.1.1.1 resolver]
X[Resolver policy selecting an internal DNS view]
end
subgraph Authoritative DNS
Y[(Public DNS)]
Z[(Internal DNS)]
end
end
C[Public resolver]
B --Query--> Y
X --Query + View ID--> Z
A --Query--> B
A --Query--> X
C --Query--> Y
Internal DNS zones are grouped into DNS views, which are selected by the resolver policy you define. Views are usually logical groupings relevant to your organization, such as different geographical locations.
flowchart LR
accTitle: Internal DNS views and zones
accDescr: Diagram exemplifying Internal DNS views and zones relationship
subgraph Internal DNS
subgraph View 111 - London
Y[Zone 600 <br /> example.local]
Z[Zone 601 <br /> local]
end
subgraph View 110 - San Francisco
X[Zone 101 <br /> example.com]
B[Zone 100 <br /> example.local]
S[Zone 102 <br /> com]
end
W[Zone 701 <br /> net]
end
Internal DNS zones contain the DNS records that should be used to resolve an internal DNS query. Also, if no internal record is found within a matching internal zone, Cloudflare will check if the matching internal zone is referencing another internal zone.
flowchart LR
accTitle: Internal DNS zones and internal records
accDescr: Diagram exemplifying Internal DNS zones and records relationship
subgraph View 111 - London
subgraph Zone 601 - local
S[@ A 192.0.2.10]
T[ghi.example A 192.0.2.15]
end
subgraph Zone 600 - example.local
X[@ A 192.0.2.1]
Y[abc A 192.0.2.6]
Z[def A 192.0.2.9]
end
end
In this example, a query for ghi.example.local routed to view ID 111 would go to zone 600, which presents the longest matching zone name (example.local). Zone 600 does not contain a record for ghi but, if it is referencing zone 601, Cloudflare will then look for the queried record within the reference zone.