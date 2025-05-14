Durable Objects are now supported in Python Workers

You can now create Durable Objects using Python Workers. A Durable Object is a special kind of Cloudflare Worker which uniquely combines compute with storage, enabling stateful long-running applications which run close to your users. For more info see here ↗.

You can define a Durable Object in Python in a similar way to JavaScript:

from workers import DurableObject , Response , handler from urllib . parse import urlparse class MyDurableObject ( DurableObject ): def __init__ ( self , ctx , env ): self . ctx = ctx self . env = env def on_fetch ( self , request ): result = self . ctx . storage . sql . exec ( "SELECT 'Hello, World!' as greeting" ). one () return Response ( result . greeting ) @ handler async def on_fetch ( request , env , ctx ): url = urlparse ( request . url ) id = env . MY_DURABLE_OBJECT . idFromName ( url . path ) stub = env . MY_DURABLE_OBJECT . get ( id ) greeting = await stub . fetch ( request . url ) return greeting

Define the Durable Object in your Wrangler configuration file:

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml { " durable_objects " : { " bindings " : [ { " name " : "MY_DURABLE_OBJECT" , " class_name " : "MyDurableObject" } ] } } [[ durable_objects . bindings ]] name = "MY_DURABLE_OBJECT" class_name = "MyDurableObject"

Then define the storage backend for your Durable Object:

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml { " migrations " : [ { " tag " : "v1" , " new_sqlite_classes " : [ "MyDurableObject" ] } ] } [[ migrations ]] tag = "v1" # Should be unique for each entry new_sqlite_classes = [ "MyDurableObject" ] # Array of new classes

Then test your new Durable Object locally by running wrangler dev :

npx wrangler dev

Consult the Durable Objects documentation for more details.