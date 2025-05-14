 Skip to content
Changelog

New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.

Durable Objects are now supported in Python Workers

Workers Durable Objects

You can now create Durable Objects using Python Workers. A Durable Object is a special kind of Cloudflare Worker which uniquely combines compute with storage, enabling stateful long-running applications which run close to your users. For more info see here.

You can define a Durable Object in Python in a similar way to JavaScript:

from workers import DurableObject, Response, handler


from urllib.parse import urlparse


class MyDurableObject(DurableObject):
    def __init__(self, ctx, env):
        self.ctx = ctx
        self.env = env


    def on_fetch(self, request):
        result = self.ctx.storage.sql.exec("SELECT 'Hello, World!' as greeting").one()
        return Response(result.greeting)


@handler
async def on_fetch(request, env, ctx):
    url = urlparse(request.url)
    id = env.MY_DURABLE_OBJECT.idFromName(url.path)
    stub = env.MY_DURABLE_OBJECT.get(id)
    greeting = await stub.fetch(request.url)
    return greeting

Define the Durable Object in your Wrangler configuration file:

{
  "durable_objects": {
    "bindings": [
      {
        "name": "MY_DURABLE_OBJECT",
        "class_name": "MyDurableObject"
      }
    ]
  }
}

Then define the storage backend for your Durable Object:

{
  "migrations": [
    {
      "tag": "v1",
      "new_sqlite_classes": [
        "MyDurableObject"
      ]
    }
  ]
}

Then test your new Durable Object locally by running wrangler dev:

npx wrangler dev

Consult the Durable Objects documentation for more details.