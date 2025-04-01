Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
CASB and Email Security
With Email Security, you get two free CASB integrations.
Use one SaaS integration for Email Security to sync with your directory of users, take actions on delivered emails, automatically provide EMLs for reclassification requests for clean emails, discover CASB findings and more.
With the other integration, you can have a separate SaaS integration for CASB findings for another SaaS provider.
Learn more about this feature on our docs.
This feature is available across these Email Security packages:
- Enterprise
- Enterprise + PhishGuard
