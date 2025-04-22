Cron triggers are now supported in Python Workers

You can now create Python Workers which are executed via a cron trigger.

This is similar to how it's done in JavaScript Workers, simply define a scheduled event listener in your Worker:

from workers import handler @ handler async def on_scheduled ( event , env , ctx ): print ( "cron processed" )

Define a cron trigger configuration in your Wrangler configuration file:

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml { " triggers " : { " crons " : [ "*/3 * * * *" , "0 15 1 * *" , "59 23 LW * *" ] } } [ triggers ] # Schedule cron triggers: # - At every 3rd minute # - At 15:00 (UTC) on first day of the month # - At 23:59 (UTC) on the last weekday of the month crons = [ "*/3 * * * *" , "0 15 1 * *" , "59 23 LW * *" ]

Then test your new handler by using Wrangler with the --test-scheduled flag and making a request to /cdn-cgi/handler/scheduled?cron=*+*+*+*+* :

Terminal window npx wrangler dev --test-scheduled curl "http://localhost:8787/cdn-cgi/handler/scheduled?cron=*+*+*+*+*"

Consult the Workers Cron Triggers page for full details on cron triggers in Workers.