Cron triggers are now supported in Python Workers

Workers

You can now create Python Workers which are executed via a cron trigger.

This is similar to how it's done in JavaScript Workers, simply define a scheduled event listener in your Worker:

from workers import handler


@handler
async def on_scheduled(event, env, ctx):
  print("cron processed")

Define a cron trigger configuration in your Wrangler configuration file:

{
  "triggers": {
    "crons": [
      "*/3 * * * *",
      "0 15 1 * *",
      "59 23 LW * *"
    ]
  }
}

Then test your new handler by using Wrangler with the --test-scheduled flag and making a request to /cdn-cgi/handler/scheduled?cron=*+*+*+*+*:

Terminal window
npx wrangler dev --test-scheduled


curl "http://localhost:8787/cdn-cgi/handler/scheduled?cron=*+*+*+*+*"

Consult the Workers Cron Triggers page for full details on cron triggers in Workers.