Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Subscribe to RSS
View all RSS feeds
Cron triggers are now supported in Python Workers
You can now create Python Workers which are executed via a cron trigger.
This is similar to how it's done in JavaScript Workers, simply define a scheduled event listener in your Worker:
Define a cron trigger configuration in your Wrangler configuration file:
Then test your new handler by using Wrangler with the
--test-scheduled flag and
making a request to
/cdn-cgi/handler/scheduled?cron=*+*+*+*+*:
Consult the Workers Cron Triggers page for full details on cron triggers in Workers.
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Products
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-