More accurate bandwidth estimates for live video playback

When playing live video, Cloudflare Stream now provides significantly more accurate estimates of the bandwidth needs of each quality level to client video players. This ensures that live video plays at the highest quality that viewers have adequate bandwidth to play.

As live video is streamed to Cloudflare, we transcode it to make it available to viewers at multiple quality levels. During transcoding, we learn about the real bandwidth needs of each segment of video at each quality level, and use this to provide an estimate of the bandwidth requirements of each quality level the in HLS ( .m3u8 ) and DASH ( .mpd ) manifests.

If a live stream contains content with low visual complexity, like a slideshow presentation, the bandwidth estimates provided in the HLS manifest will be lower, ensuring that the most viewers possible view the highest quality level, since it requires relatively little bandwidth. Conversely, if a live stream contains content with high visual complexity, like live sports with motion and camera panning, the bandwidth estimates provided in the HLS manifest will be higher, ensuring that viewers with inadequate bandwidth switch down to a lower quality level, and their playback does not buffer.

This change is particularly helpful if you're building a platform or application that allows your end users to create their own live streams, where these end users have their own streaming software and hardware that you can't control. Because this new functionality adapts based on the live video we receive, rather than just the configuration advertised by the broadcaster, even in cases where your end users' settings are less than ideal, client video players will not receive excessively high estimates of bandwidth requirements, causing playback quality to decrease unnecessarily. Your end users don't have to be OBS Studio experts in order to get high quality video playback.

No work is required on your end — this change applies to all live inputs, for all customers of Cloudflare Stream. For more, refer to the docs.