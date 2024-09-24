Changelog
Dashboard SCIM is now self-serve. Previously, users configuring SCIM required assistance from Cloudflare to configure SCIM to onboard users. Now, with account owned tokens, SCIM can be configured by Enterprise customers that use Okta or Microsoft Entra without any assistance from Cloudflare.
Refer to the SCIM documentation for more details.
Account owned tokens are now generally available. Unlike user-owned tokens, account owned tokens are tied with the Cloudflare account instead of the user that created them. This ensures that long term integrations like CI/CD are not broken if the user that set it up leaves your organization.
Refer to the Account owned tokens documentation or the blog post for more details.
The Terraform v5 Provider is now available as a preview. This new provider is automatically generated based on the OpenAPI Specifications for our REST API, and provides improved user experiences overall.
Refer to the Terraform documentation or the blog post for more details.
Cloudflare's API documentation is now available in preview with new automatically generated documentation. This documentation includes code snippets that refer to language-specific SDKs to make it easier to get started than ever.
Refer to the blog post for more details.