Dec 29, 2024 11:00 AM
Workers Builds, the integrated CI/CD system for Workers (currently in beta), now lets you cache artifacts across builds, speeding up build jobs by eliminating repeated work, such as downloading dependencies at the start of each build.
Build Caching: Cache dependencies and build outputs between builds with a shared project-wide cache, ensuring faster builds for the entire team.
Build Watch Paths: Define paths to include or exclude from the build process, ideal for monorepos to target only the files that need to be rebuilt per Workers project.
To get started, select your Worker on the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ then go to Settings > Builds, and connect a GitHub or GitLab repository. Once connected, you'll see options to configure Build Caching and Build Watch Paths.
Oct 24, 2024 02:00 PM
Workflows is now in open beta, and available to any developer a free or paid Workers plan.
Workflows allow you to build multi-step applications that can automatically retry, persist state and run for minutes, hours, days, or weeks. Workflows introduces a programming model that makes it easier to build reliable, long-running tasks, observe as they progress, and programatically trigger instances based on events across your services.
You can get started with Workflows by following our get started guide and/or using
npm create cloudflareto pull down the starter project:
You can open the
src/index.tsfile, extend it, and use
wrangler deployto deploy your first Workflow. From there, you can:
- Learn the Workflows API
- Trigger Workflows via your Workers apps.
- Understand the Rules of Workflows and how to adopt best practices