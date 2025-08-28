This guide will instruct you through setting up and deploying your first Realtime Agents project. You will use Workers, the Realtime Agents SDK, a Workers AI binding, and a large language model (LLM) to deploy your first AI-powered application on the Cloudflare global network.

Node.js version manager Use a Node version manager like Volta ↗ or nvm ↗ to avoid permission issues and change Node.js versions. Wrangler, discussed later in this guide, requires a Node version of 16.17.0 or later.

1. Create a Worker project

You will create a new Worker project using the create-cloudflare CLI (C3). C3 ↗ is a command-line tool designed to help you set up and deploy new applications to Cloudflare.

Create a new project named hello-agent by running:

npm

npm yarn

yarn pnpm Terminal window npm create cloudflare@latest -- hello-agent Terminal window yarn create cloudflare hello-agent Terminal window pnpm create cloudflare@latest hello-agent

Running npm create cloudflare@latest will prompt you to install the create-cloudflare package ↗, and lead you through setup. C3 will also install Wrangler, the Cloudflare Developer Platform CLI.

For setup, select the following options:

For What would you like to start with?, choose Hello World example .

. For Which template would you like to use?, choose Worker only .

. For Which language do you want to use?, choose TypeScript .

. For Do you want to use git for version control?, choose Yes .

. For Do you want to deploy your application?, choose No (we will be making some changes before deploying).

This will create a new hello-agent directory. Your new hello-agent directory will include:

A "Hello World" Worker at src/index.ts .

Worker at . A wrangler.jsonc configuration file.

Go to your application directory:

Terminal window cd hello-agent

2. Install the Realtime Agents SDK

Terminal window npm i @cloudflare/realtime-agents

3. Connect your Worker to Workers AI

You must create an AI binding for your Worker to connect to Workers AI. Bindings allow your Workers to interact with resources, like Workers AI, on the Cloudflare Developer Platform.

To bind Workers AI to your Worker, add the following to the end of your Wrangler file:

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml { " ai " : { " binding " : "AI" } } [ ai ] binding = "AI"

Your binding is available in your Worker code on env.AI .

4. Implement the Worker

Update the index.ts file in your hello-agent application directory with the following code:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript index.js import { DeepgramSTT , TextComponent , RealtimeKitTransport , ElevenLabsTTS , RealtimeAgent , } from "@cloudflare/realtime-agents" ; class MyTextProcessor extends TextComponent { env ; constructor ( env ) { super () ; this . env = env ; } async onTranscript ( text , reply ) { const { response } = await this . env . AI . run ( "@cf/meta/llama-3.1-8b-instruct" , { prompt : text , }, ) ; reply ( response ) ; } } export class MyAgent extends RealtimeAgent { constructor ( ctx , env ) { super ( ctx , env ) ; } async init ( agentId , meetingId , authToken , workerUrl , accountId , apiToken ) { // Construct your text processor for generating responses to text const textProcessor = new MyTextProcessor ( this . env ) ; // Construct a Meeting object to join the RTK meeting const rtkTransport = new RealtimeKitTransport ( meetingId , authToken ) ; // Construct a pipeline to take in meeting audio, transcribe it using // Deepgram, and pass our generated responses through ElevenLabs to // be spoken in the meeting await this . initPipeline ( [ rtkTransport , new DeepgramSTT ( this . env . DEEPGRAM_API_KEY ) , textProcessor , new ElevenLabsTTS ( this . env . ELEVENLABS_API_KEY ) , rtkTransport , ] , agentId , workerUrl , accountId , apiToken , ) ; const { meeting } = rtkTransport ; // The RTK meeting object is accessible to us, so we can register handlers // on various events like participant joins/leaves, chat, etc. // This is optional meeting . participants . joined . on ( "participantJoined" , ( participant ) => { textProcessor . speak ( `Participant Joined ${ participant . name } ` ) ; } ) ; meeting . participants . joined . on ( "participantLeft" , ( participant ) => { textProcessor . speak ( `Participant Left ${ participant . name } ` ) ; } ) ; // Make sure to actually join the meeting after registering all handlers await meeting . join () ; } async deinit () { // Add any other cleanup logic required await this . deinitPipeline () ; } } export default { async fetch ( request , env , _ctx ) { const url = new URL ( request . url ) ; const meetingId = url . searchParams . get ( "meetingId" ) ; if ( ! meetingId ) { return new Response ( null , { status : 400 } ) ; } const agentId = meetingId ; const agent = env . MY_AGENT . idFromName ( meetingId ) ; const stub = env . MY_AGENT . get ( agent ) ; // The fetch method is implemented for handling internal pipeline logic if ( url . pathname . startsWith ( "/agentsInternal" )) { return stub . fetch ( request ) ; } // Your logic continues here switch ( url . pathname ) { case "/init" : // This is the authToken for joining a meeting, it can be passed // in query parameters as well if needed const authHeader = request . headers . get ( "Authorization" ) ; if ( ! authHeader ) { return new Response ( null , { status : 401 } ) ; } // We just need the part after `Bearer ` await stub . init ( agentId , meetingId , authHeader . split ( " " )[ 1 ] , url . host , env . ACCOUNT_ID , env . API_TOKEN , ) ; return new Response ( null , { status : 200 } ) ; case "/deinit" : await stub . deinit () ; return new Response ( null , { status : 200 } ) ; } return new Response ( null , { status : 404 } ) ; }, }; index.ts import { DeepgramSTT , TextComponent , RealtimeKitTransport , ElevenLabsTTS , RealtimeAgent } from '@cloudflare/realtime-agents' ; class MyTextProcessor extends TextComponent { env : Env ; constructor ( env : Env ) { super () ; this . env = env ; } async onTranscript ( text : string , reply : ( text : string ) => void ) { const { response } = await this . env . AI . run ( '@cf/meta/llama-3.1-8b-instruct' , { prompt : text , } ) ; reply ( response ! ) ; } } export class MyAgent extends RealtimeAgent < Env > { constructor ( ctx : DurableObjectState , env : Env ) { super ( ctx , env ) ; } async init ( agentId : string , meetingId : string , authToken : string , workerUrl : string , accountId : string , apiToken : string ) { // Construct your text processor for generating responses to text const textProcessor = new MyTextProcessor ( this . env ) ; // Construct a Meeting object to join the RTK meeting const rtkTransport = new RealtimeKitTransport ( meetingId , authToken ) ; // Construct a pipeline to take in meeting audio, transcribe it using // Deepgram, and pass our generated responses through ElevenLabs to // be spoken in the meeting await this . initPipeline ( [ rtkTransport , new DeepgramSTT ( this . env . DEEPGRAM_API_KEY ) , textProcessor , new ElevenLabsTTS ( this . env . ELEVENLABS_API_KEY ) , rtkTransport , ] , agentId , workerUrl , accountId , apiToken , ) ; const { meeting } = rtkTransport ; // The RTK meeting object is accessible to us, so we can register handlers // on various events like participant joins/leaves, chat, etc. // This is optional meeting . participants . joined . on ( 'participantJoined' , ( participant ) => { textProcessor . speak ( `Participant Joined ${ participant . name } ` ) ; } ) ; meeting . participants . joined . on ( 'participantLeft' , ( participant ) => { textProcessor . speak ( `Participant Left ${ participant . name } ` ) ; } ) ; // Make sure to actually join the meeting after registering all handlers await meeting . join () ; } async deinit () { // Add any other cleanup logic required await this . deinitPipeline () ; } } export default { async fetch ( request , env , _ctx ) : Promise < Response > { const url = new URL ( request . url ) ; const meetingId = url . searchParams . get ( 'meetingId' ) ; if ( ! meetingId ) { return new Response ( null , { status : 400 } ) ; } const agentId = meetingId ; const agent = env . MY_AGENT . idFromName ( meetingId ) ; const stub = env . MY_AGENT . get ( agent ) ; // The fetch method is implemented for handling internal pipeline logic if ( url . pathname . startsWith ( '/agentsInternal' )) { return stub . fetch ( request ) ; } // Your logic continues here switch ( url . pathname ) { case '/init' : // This is the authToken for joining a meeting, it can be passed // in query parameters as well if needed const authHeader = request . headers . get ( 'Authorization' ) ; if ( ! authHeader ) { return new Response ( null , { status : 401 } ) ; } // We just need the part after `Bearer ` await stub . init ( agentId , meetingId , authHeader . split ( ' ' )[ 1 ] , url . host , env . ACCOUNT_ID , env . API_TOKEN ) ; return new Response ( null , { status : 200 } ) ; case '/deinit' : await stub . deinit () ; return new Response ( null , { status : 200 } ) ; } return new Response ( null , { status : 404 } ) ; }, } satisfies ExportedHandler < Env >;

The Realtime Agents SDK provides several elements that work together to create an end-to-end pipeline

RealtimeKitTransport : Represents a RealtimeKit meeting that will be joined by the agent

DeepgramSTT : Takes in meeting audio and provides transcripts powered by Deepgram

TextComponent : A concrete implementation for this element needs to be provided by the user as it is responsible for processing the text generated in the meeting and sending back responses. We have implemented it in the MyTextProcessor class

ElevenLabsTTS : Converts the generated responses to audio to be spoken in the meeting

We use all of these elements together to create a simple chatbot-like pipeline. As a pre-requisite, we require the meeting ID to be joined along with an authorization token for joining the meeting, which is passed during the worker invocation. Additionally, our class must extend RealtimeAgent as it contains certain internal logic to handle interactions with our pipeline backend

In wrangler.jsonc , append the following fields to enable the Node.js Compatibility ↗ flag and create our Durable Object:

"compatibility_flags" : [ "nodejs_compat" ] , "migrations" : [ { " new_sqlite_classes " : [ "MyAgent" ], " tag " : "v1" , }, ] , "durable_objects" : { " bindings " : [ { " class_name " : "MyAgent" , " name " : "MY_AGENT" , }, ], } ,

You must also setup a few secrets ↗:

ACCOUNT_ID : Your Cloudflare account ID

: Your Cloudflare account ID API_TOKEN : Cloudflare API token scoped for Admin access to Realtime

: Cloudflare API token scoped for access to ELEVENLABS_API_KEY , DEEPGRAM_API_KEY : ElevenLabs & Deepgram API keys

5. Deploy your AI Worker

Before deploying your AI Worker globally, log in with your Cloudflare account by running:

Terminal window npx wrangler login

You will be directed to a web page asking you to log in to the Cloudflare dashboard. After you have logged in, you will be asked if Wrangler can make changes to your Cloudflare account. Scroll down and select Allow to continue.

Finally, deploy your Worker to make your project accessible on the Internet. To deploy your Worker, run:

Terminal window npx wrangler deploy

https://hello-agent.<YOUR_SUBDOMAIN>.workers.dev

6. Generate a RealtimeKit token

Finally, to invoke the worker, we need to generate a RealtimeKit token from the dashboard ↗:

Go to the Meetings tab and click on Create Meeting :

Click on Join next to the meeting and generate the RealtimeKit link. This contains the meetingId ( bbbb2fac-953c-4239-9ba8-75ba912d76fc ) and the authToken to be passed in the final step:

https://demo.realtime.cloudflare.com/v2/meeting?id=bbbb2fac-953c-4239-9ba8-75ba912d76fc&authToken=ey...

Repeat the same Join flow to join the meeting yourself before adding in the Agent

Finally, invoke the worker to make the agent join a meeting:

Terminal window curl -X POST https://hello-agent.<YOUR_SUBDOMAIN>.workers.dev/init?meetingId=<REALTIME_KIT_MEETING_ID> -H "Authorization: Bearer <REALTIME_KIT_AUTH_TOKEN>"

