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RtkLivestreamIndicator

A visual indicator that shows when a livestream is active.

Methods

MethodParametersDescription
refreshmeeting: RealtimeKitClientUpdate the indicator based on the current livestream state

Usage Examples

Basic Usage

<com.cloudflare.realtimekit.ui.view.RtkLivestreamIndicator
    android:id="@+id/rtk_livestream_indicator"
    android:layout_width="wrap_content"
    android:layout_height="wrap_content" />

With Methods

Kotlin
val indicator = findViewById<RtkLivestreamIndicator>(R.id.rtk_livestream_indicator)
indicator.refresh(meeting)