This is the chat module, which can be used to send and receive messages from the meeting.

Deprecated.: This property is deprectated. Please use fetchPinnedMessages() instead. Returns an array of pinned messages.



Set the max character limit of a text message

Param Type Description limit number Max character limit for a text message.

Param Type Description message MessagePayload Message payload to send. [participantIds] Array.<string> Participant ids to send the message to.

Param Type Description message string Text message to send. [peerIds] Array.<string> Peer ids to send the message to.

Param Type Description image File | ReactNativeFile Image file to send. [peerIds] Array.<string> Peer ids to send the message to.

Param Type Description file File | ReactNativeFile File to send. [peerIds] Array.<string> Peer ids to send the message to.

Param Type num number period number

Sends a chat text message to the room.

Param Type Description message string The message that must be sent to the room. [peerIds] Array.<string> Peer ids to send the message to.

Param Type Description message CustomMessagePayload Custom message payload. [peerIds] Array.<string> Peer ids to send the message to.

Sends an image message to the meeting.

Param Type Description image File | ReactNativeFile The image that is to be sent. [peerIds] Array.<string> Peer ids to send the message to.

Sends a file to the meeting.

Param Type Description file File | ReactNativeFile A File object. [peerIds] Array.<string> Peer ids to send the message to.

Sends a message to the meeting. This method can be used to send text, image, or file messages. The message type is determined by the key 'type' in message object.

Param Type Description message MessagePayload An object including the type and content of the message. [participantIds] Array.<string> An array including the userIds of the participants.

Param Type Description messageId string Id of the message to edit. message string Updated text message.

Param Type Description messageId string Id of the message to edit. image File | ReactNativeFile Updated image file.

Param Type Description messageId string Id of the message to edit. file File | ReactNativeFile Updated file.

Param Type Description messageId string Id of the message to edit. message MessagePayload Updated message payload.

Param Type Description messageId string Id of the message to delete.

Param Type Description userId string The user id of the user that sent the message.

Param Type Description type 'text' | 'image' | 'file' | 'custom' | 'poll' 'text', 'image', 'file', 'custom', or 'poll'.

Pins a chat message

Param Type Description id string ID of the message to be pinned

Unpins a chat message

Param Type Description id string ID of the message to be unpinned

Fetches messages from the chat with pagination.

Param Type Description options FetchMessageOptions Configuration options for fetching messages, including timestamp, limit, and direction for pagination.

Fetches private messages between the current user and another participant with pagination.

Param Type Description options FetchPrivateMessagesOptions Configuration options for fetching private messages, including private RTKChat ID (User ID of the participant) and pagination settings.

Fetches pinned messages with pagination.

Param Type Description options FetchMessageOptions Configuration options for fetching pinned messages, including timestamp, limit, and direction.

Param Type Default timeStamp number size number reversed boolean [offset] number 0

