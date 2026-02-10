RTKChat
This is the chat module, which can be used to send and receive messages from the meeting.
- RTKChat
- module.exports ⏏
- new module.exports(context, chatSocketHandler, self, participants)
.messages
- .telemetry
- .pinned
- .setMaxTextLimit(limit)
- .sendMessageInternal(message, [participantIds])
- .sendTextMessageInternal(message, [peerIds])
- .sendImageMessageInternal(image, [peerIds])
- .sendFileMessageInternal(file, [peerIds])
- .updateRateLimits(num, period)
- .sendTextMessage(message, [peerIds])
- .sendCustomMessage(message, [peerIds])
- .sendImageMessage(image, [peerIds])
- .sendFileMessage(file, [peerIds])
- .sendMessage(message, [participantIds])
- .editTextMessage(messageId, message)
- .editImageMessage(messageId, image)
- .editFileMessage(messageId, file)
- .editMessage(messageId, message)
- .deleteMessage(messageId)
.getMessagesByUser(userId) .getMessagesByType(type)
- .pin(id)
- .unpin(id)
- .fetchPublicMessages(options)
- .fetchPrivateMessages(options)
- .fetchPinnedMessages(options)
.getMessages(timeStamp, size, reversed, [offset]) .searchMessages(query, [filters])
- module.exports ⏏
|Param
|Type
|context
Context
|chatSocketHandler
RTKChatSocketHandler
|self
Self
|participants
Participants
Deprecated
Kind: instance property of
module.exports
Kind: instance property of
module.exports
Kind: instance property of
module.exports
Deprecated.: This property is deprectated. Please use
fetchPinnedMessages() instead.
Returns an array of pinned messages.
Set the max character limit of a text message
Kind: instance method of
module.exports
|Param
|Type
|Description
|limit
number
|Max character limit for a text message.
Kind: instance method of
module.exports
|Param
|Type
|Description
|message
MessagePayload
|Message payload to send.
|[participantIds]
Array.<string>
|Participant ids to send the message to.
Kind: instance method of
module.exports
|Param
|Type
|Description
|message
string
|Text message to send.
|[peerIds]
Array.<string>
|Peer ids to send the message to.
Kind: instance method of
module.exports
|Param
|Type
|Description
|image
File |
ReactNativeFile
|Image file to send.
|[peerIds]
Array.<string>
|Peer ids to send the message to.
Kind: instance method of
module.exports
|Param
|Type
|Description
|file
File |
ReactNativeFile
|File to send.
|[peerIds]
Array.<string>
|Peer ids to send the message to.
Kind: instance method of
module.exports
|Param
|Type
|num
number
|period
number
Sends a chat text message to the room.
Kind: instance method of
module.exports
|Param
|Type
|Description
|message
string
|The message that must be sent to the room.
|[peerIds]
Array.<string>
|Peer ids to send the message to.
Kind: instance method of
module.exports
|Param
|Type
|Description
|message
CustomMessagePayload
|Custom message payload.
|[peerIds]
Array.<string>
|Peer ids to send the message to.
Sends an image message to the meeting.
Kind: instance method of
module.exports
|Param
|Type
|Description
|image
File |
ReactNativeFile
|The image that is to be sent.
|[peerIds]
Array.<string>
|Peer ids to send the message to.
Sends a file to the meeting.
Kind: instance method of
module.exports
|Param
|Type
|Description
|file
File |
ReactNativeFile
|A File object.
|[peerIds]
Array.<string>
|Peer ids to send the message to.
Sends a message to the meeting. This method can be used to send text, image,
or file messages. The message type is determined by the key 'type' in
message
object.
Kind: instance method of
module.exports
|Param
|Type
|Description
|message
MessagePayload
|An object including the type and content of the message.
|[participantIds]
Array.<string>
|An array including the userIds of the participants.
Kind: instance method of
module.exports
|Param
|Type
|Description
|messageId
string
|Id of the message to edit.
|message
string
|Updated text message.
Kind: instance method of
module.exports
|Param
|Type
|Description
|messageId
string
|Id of the message to edit.
|image
File |
ReactNativeFile
|Updated image file.
Kind: instance method of
module.exports
|Param
|Type
|Description
|messageId
string
|Id of the message to edit.
|file
File |
ReactNativeFile
|Updated file.
Kind: instance method of
module.exports
|Param
|Type
|Description
|messageId
string
|Id of the message to edit.
|message
MessagePayload
|Updated message payload.
Kind: instance method of
module.exports
|Param
|Type
|Description
|messageId
string
|Id of the message to delete.
Deprecated
Kind: instance method of
module.exports
|Param
|Type
|Description
|userId
string
|The user id of the user that sent the message.
Deprecated
Kind: instance method of
module.exports
|Param
|Type
|Description
|type
'text' |
'image' |
'file' |
'custom' |
'poll'
|'text', 'image', 'file', 'custom', or 'poll'.
Pins a chat message
Kind: instance method of
module.exports
|Param
|Type
|Description
|id
string
|ID of the message to be pinned
Unpins a chat message
Kind: instance method of
module.exports
|Param
|Type
|Description
|id
string
|ID of the message to be unpinned
Fetches messages from the chat with pagination.
Kind: instance method of
module.exports
|Param
|Type
|Description
|options
FetchMessageOptions
|Configuration options for fetching messages, including timestamp, limit, and direction for pagination.
Fetches private messages between the current user and another participant with pagination.
Kind: instance method of
module.exports
|Param
|Type
|Description
|options
FetchPrivateMessagesOptions
|Configuration options for fetching private messages, including private RTKChat ID (User ID of the participant) and pagination settings.
Fetches pinned messages with pagination.
Kind: instance method of
module.exports
|Param
|Type
|Description
|options
FetchMessageOptions
|Configuration options for fetching pinned messages, including timestamp, limit, and direction.
Deprecated
Kind: instance method of
module.exports
|Param
|Type
|Default
|timeStamp
number
|size
number
|reversed
boolean
|[offset]
number
0
Deprecated
Kind: instance method of
module.exports
|Param
|Type
|query
string
|[filters]
SearchFilters