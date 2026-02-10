This consists of the metadata of the meeting, such as the room name and the title.

Kind: Exported class



new module.exports(context, self, viewType, roomSocketHandler, meetingTitle)

Param Type context Context self Self viewType string roomSocketHandler RoomSocketHandler meetingTitle string

Represents the current active tab

Kind: instance property of module.exports



Represents whether current user is spotlighted

Kind: instance property of module.exports



The viewType tells the type of the meeting possible values are: GROUP_CALL| LIVESTREAM | CHAT | AUDIO_ROOM

Kind: instance property of module.exports



The timestamp of the time when the meeting started.

Kind: instance property of module.exports



The title of the meeting.

Kind: instance property of module.exports



(Experimental) The sessionId this meeting object is part of.

Kind: instance property of module.exports



The room name of the meeting.

Kind: instance property of module.exports



Sets current user as broadcasting tab changes

Kind: instance method of module.exports

Param Type broadcastTabChanges boolean

Sets current active tab for user

Kind: instance method of module.exports