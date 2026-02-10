RTKMeta
This consists of the metadata of the meeting, such as the room name and the title.
- RTKMeta
|Param
|Type
|context
Context
|self
Self
|viewType
string
|roomSocketHandler
RoomSocketHandler
|meetingTitle
string
Represents the current active tab
Kind: instance property of
module.exports
Represents whether current user is spotlighted
Kind: instance property of
module.exports
The
viewType tells the type of the meeting
possible values are: GROUP_CALL| LIVESTREAM | CHAT | AUDIO_ROOM
Kind: instance property of
module.exports
The timestamp of the time when the meeting started.
Kind: instance property of
module.exports
The title of the meeting.
Kind: instance property of
module.exports
(Experimental) The sessionId this meeting object is part of.
Kind: instance property of
module.exports
The room name of the meeting.
Kind: instance property of
module.exports
Sets current user as broadcasting tab changes
Kind: instance method of
module.exports
|Param
|Type
|broadcastTabChanges
boolean
Sets current active tab for user
Kind: instance method of
module.exports
|Param
|Type
|spotlightTab
ActiveTab
|tabChangeSource
TabChangeSource