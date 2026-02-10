 Skip to content
RTKMeta

This consists of the metadata of the meeting, such as the room name and the title.

module.exports ⏏

Kind: Exported class

new module.exports(context, self, viewType, roomSocketHandler, meetingTitle)

ParamType
contextContext
selfSelf
viewTypestring
roomSocketHandlerRoomSocketHandler
meetingTitlestring

module.exports.selfActiveTab

Represents the current active tab

Kind: instance property of module.exports

module.exports.broadcastTabChanges

Represents whether current user is spotlighted

Kind: instance property of module.exports

module.exports.viewType

The viewType tells the type of the meeting possible values are: GROUP_CALL| LIVESTREAM | CHAT | AUDIO_ROOM

Kind: instance property of module.exports

module.exports.meetingStartedTimestamp

The timestamp of the time when the meeting started.

Kind: instance property of module.exports

module.exports.meetingTitle

The title of the meeting.

Kind: instance property of module.exports

module.exports.sessionId

(Experimental) The sessionId this meeting object is part of.

Kind: instance property of module.exports

module.exports.meetingId

The room name of the meeting.

Kind: instance property of module.exports

module.exports.setBroadcastTabChanges(broadcastTabChanges)

Sets current user as broadcasting tab changes

Kind: instance method of module.exports

ParamType
broadcastTabChangesboolean

module.exports.setSelfActiveTab(spotlightTab, tabChangeSource)

Sets current active tab for user

Kind: instance method of module.exports

ParamType
spotlightTabActiveTab
tabChangeSourceTabChangeSource