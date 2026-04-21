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RtkGrid

The main participant grid that automatically switches between simple, mixed, spotlight, and livestream layouts based on meeting state.

Properties

PropertyTypeRequiredDefaultDescription
meetingRealtimeKitClient-The RealtimeKit meeting instance
configUIConfigdefaultConfigUI configuration object
statesStates-UI state object
tRtkI18n-i18n translation function
aspectRatiostring'3:4'Aspect ratio for grid tiles
gapnumber8Gap between grid tiles in pixels
iconPackIconPackdefaultIconPackCustom icon pack
size'lg' | 'md' | 'sm' | 'xl''sm'Size variant

Usage Examples

Basic Usage

import { RtkGrid } from "@cloudflare/realtimekit-react-native-ui";


function MyComponent() {
  return <RtkGrid meeting={meeting} />;
}

With Properties

import { RtkGrid } from "@cloudflare/realtimekit-react-native-ui";


function MyComponent() {
  return <RtkGrid meeting={meeting} aspectRatio="16:9" gap={12} size="md" />;
}