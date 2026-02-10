 Skip to content
RTKPip

Functions

getInitials()

Code from ui-kit. Same method used in the avatar component

_init(context, self)
init([options])

Initialize PiP and prepare sources

disableSource(source)
addSource(id, element, enabled, [displayText])

Add a video source from the participant grid

updateSource(id, source)

Update a video source

removeSource(id)

Remove the video source for the participant

removePinnedSource(id)

Remove the pinned source

removeAllSources()

Remove all sources

enable()

Enable PiP

Kind: global function

Kind: global function

ParamType
contextContext
selfSelf

Kind: global function

ParamType
[options]Object
[options.height]number
[options.width]number

Kind: global function

ParamType
sourcestring

Kind: global function

ParamTypeDescription
idstringid for the source (ex. participant id)
elementHTMLVideoElementHTMLVideoElement for the video source
enabledbooleanif source is enabled
[displayText]stringtwo character display text

Kind: global function

ParamType
idstring
sourceany

Kind: global function

ParamDescription
idid for the source (ex. participant id)

Kind: global function

ParamDescription
idid for the source (ex. participant id)

Kind: global function

Kind: global function