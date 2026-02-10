RTKPip
- getInitials()
Code from ui-kit. Same method used in the avatar component
- _init(context, self)
- init([options])
Initialize PiP and prepare sources
- disableSource(source)
- addSource(id, element, enabled, [displayText])
Add a video source from the participant grid
- updateSource(id, source)
Update a video source
- removeSource(id)
Remove the video source for the participant
- removePinnedSource(id)
Remove the pinned source
- removeAllSources()
Remove all sources
- enable()
Enable PiP
Kind: global function
|Param
|Type
|context
Context
|self
Self
Kind: global function
|Param
|Type
|[options]
Object
|[options.height]
number
|[options.width]
number
Kind: global function
|Param
|Type
|source
string
Kind: global function
|Param
|Type
|Description
|id
string
|id for the source (ex. participant id)
|element
HTMLVideoElement
|HTMLVideoElement for the video source
|enabled
boolean
|if source is enabled
|[displayText]
string
|two character display text
Kind: global function
|Param
|Type
|id
string
|source
any
Kind: global function
|Param
|Description
|id
|id for the source (ex. participant id)
Kind: global function
|Param
|Description
|id
|id for the source (ex. participant id)
Kind: global function