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RtkMeetingActivity

The main meeting activity that manages the full meeting lifecycle. Handles transitions between loading, setup, waiting room, group call, webinar, and error states. This is the activity launched by RealtimeKitUI.startMeeting().

Usage Examples

Basic Usage

Kotlin
val meetingInfo = RtkMeetingInfo(authToken = authToken, baseUrl = baseUrl)
val realtimeKitUIInfo = RealtimeKitUIInfo(activity = this, rtkMeetingInfo = meetingInfo)
val realtimeKitUI = RealtimeKitUIBuilder.build(realtimeKitUIInfo)
realtimeKitUI.startMeeting()