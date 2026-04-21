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RtkSelfAudioToggleButton

A toggle button widget for controlling microphone audio state during a meeting. Allows users to mute or unmute their microphone.

Properties

PropertyTypeRequiredDefaultDescription
meetingRealtimekitClient-Meeting client instance
individualDesignTokenRtkDesignTokens?Global design tokensDesign tokens for customization
onAudioToggleVoidCallback?-Callback invoked when audio is toggled
iconSizedouble?-Size of the icon
iconColorColor?-Color of the icon
showLabelboolfalseWhether to show label text

Usage Examples

Basic Usage

Dart
import 'package:realtimekit_ui/realtimekit_ui.dart';


RtkSelfAudioToggleButton(
  meeting: yourMeetingInstance,
)

With Properties

Dart
import 'package:realtimekit_ui/realtimekit_ui.dart';


RtkSelfAudioToggleButton(
  meeting: yourMeetingInstance,
  onAudioToggle: () {
    // Handle audio toggle
  },
  iconSize: 24.0,
  iconColor: Colors.blue,
  showLabel: true,
)