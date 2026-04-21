RtkSelfAudioToggleButton
A toggle button widget for controlling microphone audio state during a meeting. Allows users to mute or unmute their microphone.
|Property
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Description
meeting
RealtimekitClient
|✅
|-
|Meeting client instance
individualDesignToken
RtkDesignTokens?
|❌
|Global design tokens
|Design tokens for customization
onAudioToggle
VoidCallback?
|❌
|-
|Callback invoked when audio is toggled
iconSize
double?
|❌
|-
|Size of the icon
iconColor
Color?
|❌
|-
|Color of the icon
showLabel
bool
|❌
false
|Whether to show label text