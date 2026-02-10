 Skip to content
rtk-text-composer-view

A component which renders a text composer

Properties

PropertyTypeRequiredDefaultDescription
disabledboolean-Disable the text input (default = false)
iconPackIconPack1defaultIconPackIcon pack
keyDownHandler(e: KeyboardEvent)-Keydown event handler function
maxLengthnumber-Max length for text input
placeholderstring-Placeholder text
rateLimitBreachedboolean-Boolean to indicate if rate limit is breached
setText(text: string, focus?: boolean)-Sets value of the text input
tRtkI18n1useLanguage()Language
valuestring-Default value for text input

Usage Examples

Basic Usage

<rtk-text-composer-view></rtk-text-composer-view>

With Properties

<rtk-text-composer-view>
</rtk-text-composer-view>
<script>
  const el = document.querySelector("rtk-text-composer-view");


  el.disabled= true;
  el.maxLength= 42;
</script>