General

What is Cloudflare Realtime TURN pricing? How exactly is it calculated?

Cloudflare TURN pricing is based on the data sent from the Cloudflare edge to the TURN client, as described in RFC 8656 Figure 1 ↗. This means data sent from the TURN server to the TURN client and captures all data, including TURN overhead, following successful authentication.

Pricing for Cloudflare Realtime TURN service is $0.05 per GB of data used.

Cloudflare's STUN service at stun.cloudflare.com is free and unlimited.

There is a free tier of 1,000 GB before any charges start. Cloudflare Realtime billing appears as a single line item on your Cloudflare bill, covering both SFU and TURN.

Traffic between Cloudflare Realtime TURN and Cloudflare Realtime SFU or Cloudflare Stream (WHIP/WHEP) does not incur any charges.

--- title: Cloudflare Realtime TURN pricing --- flowchart LR Client[TURN Client] Server[TURN Server] Client -->|"Ingress (free)"| Server Server -->|"Egress (charged)"| Client Server <-->|Not part of billing| PeerA[Peer A]

Is Realtime TURN HIPAA/GDPR/FedRAMP compliant?

Please view Cloudflare's certifications and compliance resources ↗ and contact your Cloudflare enterprise account manager for more information.

Is Realtime TURN end-to-end encrypted?

TURN protocol, RFC 8656 ↗, does not discuss encryption beyond wrapper protocols such as TURN over TLS. If you are using TURN with WebRTC will encrypt data at the WebRTC level.

What regions does Cloudflare Realtime TURN operate at?

Cloudflare Realtime TURN server runs on Cloudflare's global network ↗ - a growing global network of thousands of machines distributed across hundreds of locations, with the notable exception of the Cloudflare's China Network.

Does Cloudflare Realtime TURN use the Cloudflare Backbone or is there any "magic" Cloudflare do to speed connection up?

Cloudflare Realtime TURN allocations are homed in the nearest available Cloudflare data center to the TURN client via anycast routing. If both ends of a connection are using Cloudflare Realtime TURN, Cloudflare will be able to control the routing and, if possible, route TURN packets through the Cloudflare backbone.

What is the difference between Cloudflare Realtime TURN with a enterprise plan vs self-serve (pay with your credit card) plans?

There is no performance or feature level difference for Cloudflare Realtime TURN service in enterprise or self-serve plans, however those on enterprise plans ↗ will get the benefit of priority support, predictable flat-rate pricing and SLA guarantees.

Does Cloudflare Realtime TURN run in the Cloudflare China Network?

Cloudflare's China Network does not participate in serving Realtime traffic and TURN traffic from China will connect to Cloudflare locations outside of China.

How long does it take for TURN activity to be available in analytics?

TURN usage shows up in analytics in 30 seconds.

Technical

I need to allowlist (whitelist) Cloudflare Realtime TURN IP addresses. Which IP addresses should I use?

Cloudflare Realtime TURN is easy to use by IT administrators who have strict firewalls because it requires very few IP addresses to be allowlisted compared to other providers. You must allowlist both IPv6 and IPv4 addresses.

Please allowlist the following IP addresses:

2a06:98c1:3200::1/128

2606:4700:48::1/128

141.101.90.1/32

162.159.207.1/32

Watch for IP changes Cloudflare tries to, but cannot guarantee that the IP addresses used for the TURN service won't change. If you are allowlisting IP addresses and do not have a enterprise contract, you must set up alerting that detects changes the DNS response from turn.cloudflare.com (A and AAAA records) and update the hardcoded IP address(es) accordingly within 14 days of the DNS change. For more details about static IPs, guarantees and other arrangements please discuss with your enterprise account team. Your enterprise team will be able to provide additional addresses to allowlist as future backup to achieve address diversity while still keeping a short list of IPs.

I would like to hardcode IP addresses used for TURN in my application to save a DNS lookup

Although this is not recommended, we understand there is a very small set of circumstances where hardcoding IP addresses might be useful. In this case, you must set up alerting that detects changes the DNS response from turn.cloudflare.com (A and AAAA records) and update the hardcoded IP address(es) accordingly within 14 days of the DNS change. Note that this DNS response could return more than one IP address. In addition, you must set up a failover to a DNS query if there is a problem connecting to the hardcoded IP address. Cloudflare tries to, but cannot guarantee that the IP address used for the TURN service won't change unless this is in your enterprise contract. For more details about static IPs, guarantees and other arrangements please discuss with your enterprise account team.

I see that TURN IP are published above. Do you also publish IPs for STUN?

TURN service at turn.cloudflare.com will also respond to binding requests ("STUN requests").

Does Cloudflare Realtime TURN support the expired IETF RFC draft "draft-uberti-behave-turn-rest-00"?

The Cloudflare Realtime credential generation function returns a JSON structure similar to the expired RFC draft "draft-uberti-behave-turn-rest-00" ↗, but it does not include the TTL value. If you need a response in this format, you can modify the JSON from the Cloudflare Realtime credential generation endpoint to the required format in your backend server or Cloudflare Workers.

I am observing packet loss when using Cloudflare Realtime TURN - how can I debug this?

Packet loss is normal in UDP and can happen occasionally even on reliable connections. However, if you observe systematic packet loss, consider the following:

Are you sending or receiving data at a high rate (>50-100Mbps) from a single TURN client? Realtime TURN might be dropping packets to signal you to slow down.

Are you sending or receiving large amounts of data with very small packet sizes (high packet rate > 5-10kpps) from a single TURN client? Cloudflare Realtime might be dropping packets.

Are you sending packets to new unique addresses at a high rate resembling to port scanning ↗ behavior?

I plan to use Realtime TURN at scale. What is the rate at which I can issue credentials?

There is no defined limit for credential issuance. Start at 500 credentials/sec and scale up linearly. Ensure you use more than 50% of the issued credentials.

What is the maximum value I can use for TURN credential expiry time?

You can set a expiration time for a credential up to 48 hours in the future. If you need your TURN allocation to last longer than this, you will need to update ↗ the TURN credentials.

Does Realtime TURN support IPv6?

Yes. Cloudflare Realtime is available over both IPv4 and IPv6 for TURN Client to TURN server communication, however it does not issue relay addresses in IPv6 as described in RFC 6156 ↗.

Does Realtime TURN issue IPv6 relay addresses?

No. Realtime TURN will not respect REQUESTED-ADDRESS-FAMILY STUN attribute if specified and will issue IPv4 addresses only.

Does Realtime TURN support TCP relaying?

No. Realtime does not implement RFC6062 ↗ and will not respect REQUESTED-TRANSPORT STUN attribute.

I am unable to make CreatePermission or ChannelBind requests with certain IP addresses. Why is that?

Cloudflare Realtime denies CreatePermission or ChannelBind requests if private IP ranges (e.g loopback addresses, linklocal unicast or multicast blocks) or IP addresses that are part of BYOIP are used.

If you are a Cloudflare BYOIP customer and wish to connect to your BYOIP ranges with Realtime TURN, please reach out to your account manager for further details.

What will happen if TURN credentials expire while the TURN allocation is in use?

Cloudflare Realtime will immediately stop billing and recording usage for analytics. After a short delay, the connection will be disconnected.