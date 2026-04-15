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RtkSettingsBottomsheet

A settings bottom sheet that contains audio and video device selectors and a self-preview tile. Used in portrait orientation.

Methods

MethodParametersDescription
showfragmentManager: FragmentManager, tag: String?Display the settings bottom sheet

Usage Examples

Basic Usage

Kotlin
val settingsBottomSheet = RtkSettingsBottomsheet()
settingsBottomSheet.show(fragmentManager, "SETTINGS_TAG")